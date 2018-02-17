His form has been ‘Bradmanesque’ in ODIs and Virat Kohli wants to make “each and every remaining day” of his international career count.

The Indian captain scored a staggering 558 runs in India’s 5-1 ODI series victory against South Africa and is now ready to scale greater heights.

“I have got eight or nine years left in my career and I want to make the most of every day. It’s a blessing that I am healthy and getting to captain my country,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli attributed his success to wife Anushka Sharma, for being a pillar of strength during tough times.

Virat Kohli, while chasing in ODIs:



113 innings

28 not-outs

5772 runs

Average 67.90

SR 94.05

50s: 21

100s: 27



Yet another chasing masterclass from King Kohli.



ICYMI, here's how it unfolded:https://t.co/IWRzpN4fse pic.twitter.com/sVTnsefBan — The Field (@thefield_in) February 16, 2018

“People who are close to me deserve a lot of credit. My wife has kept me going throughout the tour. I am grateful for that. She has been criticized in the past, but she is one person who kept pushing me. Obviously, you want to lead from the front, and that’s a wonderful feeling.”

The skipper said that he was in right frame of mind while batting in the final ODI. He scored an unbeaten 129 off 96 balls in India’s eight wicket win in the final match.

“It was a day where I felt really good. Last game, I was not in the right kind of mindset. This is a beautiful place to bat under lights. That’s the idea behind bowling first. I like setting up for the short ball. It was a blessing in disguise, and they kept bowling short. I think the pitch got better to bat on under lights.”

Kohli termed the current tour as a roller-coaster ride.

“It has been a rollercoaster till now. They have shown great character - especially the two young spinners. Shikhar (Dhawan) at the top, Rohit. The way the series went augurs well for us. We are looking forward to the T20s. The tour is not over yet,” he said.