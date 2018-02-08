I-League: Gokulam Kerala continue giant-killing act, shock Minerva Punjab 1-0

Giant-killers Gokulam Kerala FC continued their winning run as they notched up a stunning 1-0 victory over front-runners Minerva Punjab in their own backyard, as the I-League title race took another interesting turn on Tuesday.

It was a solitary 75th minute strike from Henry Kisekka that secured full three points from Binu George’s men at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Gokulam hit the cross bar thrice before getting their hard-earned goal in away conditions. With this win Gokulam Kerala have now astonishingly beaten Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Minerva Punjab in back to back games.

Minerva Punjab made four tactical changes in their squad from their previous encounter against East Bengal as Amandeep, Shouvik, Bazie and Rakshit made way for debutant left back Akashdeep, left winger Akash Sangwan, defensive midfielder Randeep and Nepal international goalkeeper Kiran. Gokulam Kerala were also forced to make as many changes to their squad due to suspension and injury issues.

Clearly, the tactical changes made by Minerva Punjab didn’t pay off and Gokulam scored the winner with the help of a bicycle kick by Henry Kisekka.

Gokulam showed their attacking edge from the very first minute itself as the trio of Kivi, Henry and Salam made life difficult for Minerva defenders.

William tried his luck in 15th minute to give the home side an early lead but his powerful shot was blocked. Minervas gameplay was sloppy in first half due to the fact that they couldn’t keep the ball in midfield.

The combination of Randeep, Kassim and William wasnt working too well although Minerva attacked really well near the 35th minute mark but couldnt tickle the scoreboard.

Randeep, who was on yellow card, was taken off in the 40th minute and first team regular Amandeep took his place in defensive midfield. There were a total of four bookings which indicates the general play of first half was pretty rough.

Missed chances

The first half ended with both the teams failing to convert their chances. Minerva tried to control the game from the start of second half but constant injuries to Gokulam players disrupted their play. The injury break in game helped Gokulam to organize themselves well as their vicious attacks kept Minerva defence on their back foot. Finally the moment of the match came when a short cross by Lakra was taken first time by Henry.

The ball hit the crossbar and fell straight to Henry again who scored with a sensational bicycle kick to silence the home crowd. Minerva then went all out attack in the final few minutes of the game in order to find an equaliser but both William and goalkeeper Kiran missed the goal post by a whisker in the 89th and 95th minute respectively.

There wasn’t enough time for any more attack and the referee blew the final whistle. With this win Gokulam rose to sixth in the table while Minerva Punjab were still at second position behind Neroca FC.