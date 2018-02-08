Under-19 star-studded Reliance 1 fall short of Jain Irrigation in DY Patil T20 Cup

India’s Under-19 World Cup stars sparkled, but eventually could not help their side Reliance 1 get the better of Jain Irrigation in their opening match of the 14th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Reliance 1 featuring Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Anukul Roy and Abhishek Sharma, apart from another under-19 player Rahul Chahar started confidently, but in the end it was Jain Irrigation who won by 23 runs.

Jain Irrigation boosted by the knocks of Mansing Nigde (61 n.o. 47b, 5x4, 2x6) and Urvesh Patel (42) posted an impressive 185-5 on the board.

Nagarkotti (1-29) and Rahul Chahar (1-40) were the pick of bowlers for Reliance 1.

Their response started well with skipper Saurabh Tiwary (46, 29b, 4x4, 2x6) leading from the front. Later it was down to the under-19 stars – Sharma (28, 19b, 1x4, 2x6), Anukul Roy (29 n.o., 28b, 3x4) and Nagarkoti (27, 20b, 3x4) – to rally the innings.

However, their efforts did not materialise in a win.

Shashank’s all-round efforts guide DY Patil Sports ‘B’ to victory

In the other games an all-round effort by Mumbai all-rounder Shashank Singh (2-26 & 49 n.o.) helped DY Patil Sports ‘B’ beat Tata Sports Club at the University Ground.

Asad Pathan’s unbeaten knock of 86 (44b, 10x4, 4x6) helped Western Railway beat Mumbai Police by eight wickets earlier in the day at the University Ground.

CAG defeated RBI by six wickets thanks to impressive knocks by Himachal’s Prashant Chopra (60, 43b, 4x4, 3x6) and Ankit Lamba (52, 37b, 8x4).

Brief scores

RBI 165-4 in 20 overs (Sayan Mondal 91 n.o., Rajesh Bishnoi Sr 35) lost to CAG 169-4 in 19.3 overs (Prashant Chopra 60, Ankit Lamba 52; Amit Mishra 2-33)-by six wickets.

Jain Irrigation 185-5 in 20 overs (Mansing Nigde 61 n.o., Urvesh Patel 42, Faiz Fazal 31, Pritam Patil 31; Kamlesh Nagarkoti 1-29, Rahul Chahar 1-40) bt Reliance 1 162-7 in 20 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 46, Abhishek Sharma 28, Anukul Roy 29 n.o., Kamlesh Nagarkoti 27; Rakesh Prabhu 4-19, Pritm Patil 2-14)-by 23 runs.

Mumbai Police 167-4 in 20 overs (Harsh Tank 47, Chirag Khurana 67 n.o.; Chintan Gaja 3-28) lost to Western Railway 168-2 in 15.3 overs (Asad Pathan 86 n.o., Saurabh Wakaskar 45)-by eight wickets.

Tata Sports Club 133-7 in 20 overs (Kaustubh Pawar 31, Aditya Dhumal 29; Shashank Singh 2-26, Raunak Sharma 2-25, Karsh Kothari 2-9) lost to DY Patil Sports ‘B’ 139-1 (Shashank Singh 49 n.o., Aman Khan 75 n.o.)-by nine wickets.