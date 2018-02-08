International Cricket

Fight shown in SA bodes well for India ahead of England tour: Cheteshwar Pujara

The top-order batsman is targeting his stint with County Championship outfit Yorkshire to be battle ready in time for the five-Test series in England.

by 
PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP

Come April when the country’s top cricketers crisscross the nation for IPL, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will be starting his “homework” for India’s ‘English Test’.

Pujara will be turning out for English county heavyweights Yorkshire in Division 1 with an eye on five Test series against England in August.

“I am looking forward to the county season as we will be playing Test matches in August. I was with Yorkshire in 2015 when we won the County Championship. It’s a fantastic team with good bunch of professionals, which helps me become a better cricketer,” Pujara was quoted as saying PTI on Wednesday.

According to Pujara, the most beneficial aspect will be playing county cricket at Test venues of India’s tour, which will give an idea about pitches and conditions.

“Look, playing at Headingley in early English summer with temperatures around 4 or 6 degrees will test any batsmen’s technique and temperament. Even scoring a 50 is tough. By the time, India tour starts, it will be bit more pleasant,” said Pujara.

“Now playing Division 1 has its advantages. I will be playing against Middlesex (Lord’s), Warwickshire (Birmingham) and Surrey (Oval) in away games, where India will play Test matches. So I will get a fair idea about the pitches and conditions,” Pujara explained further.

‘Conditions in England similar to SA’

For Pujara, there isn’t much change technique wise from South Africa to England.

“The basics will remain the same but the primary criteria of doing well is respecting conditions. Technically, it’s more or less same.

“I use lighter bats when playing overseas. Also the kind of fight we put in South Africa will augur well for us in England. May be we could have batted a bit better but we were in with a chance in all games,” said Pujara.
The 30-year-old cricketer, who has played 57 matches in the longest format, agreed that none of the top Test teams are travelling well.

“England’s performance in Ashes will tell you that all top teams are struggling a fair bit in overseas conditions.”

As the discussion veered towards playing spinners, Pujara agreed that the team will be more well equipped to play Moeen Ali, who had tormented them with 19 wickets.

“Obviously we will be better prepared but that doesn’t mean we can take Moeen or any other English bowler lightly. The best part is we have a fair idea about their core bowling unit,” said Pujara.

Talking about South African batsmen not picking Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav during ODI series, Pujara said: “It will be difficult if you can’t pick up the variation from wrists.

“If you can’t differentiate Chahal’s googly from his flippers, then there’s trouble. You have to have an understanding which way the ball would turn.”

He has not got an IPL deal during the past few seasons and he does admit that it has got a lot to do with “public perceptions”.

“Perception I would say has played a major role. If you check my performance in List A (average of 58 plus over 88 games) and T20s (strike rate of 105.18 in 58 games), I still have a lot to offer in shorter formats. I am not at all worried as I know my opportunity would come at some point of time,” he signed off.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When did we start parenting our parents?

As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.

From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.

And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.

The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.

In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.

It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.

As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.

Play

To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.