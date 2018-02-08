Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ton-up Agarwal, Samarth power Karnataka to semis, Maharashtra outclass Mumbai

Mayank Agarwal’s dream run in domestic cricket continued as his power-packed 140 off only 111 balls was the cornerstone in Karnataka’s crushing 103-run victory over Hyderabad in the quarter-final match of Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.

Along with Ravikumar Samarth (125 off 124 balls), Mayank added 242 runs for the second wicket as Karnataka piled up a huge 347 for 8 in 50 overs and then bowled out Hyderabad for 244 in 42.5 overs with Shreyas Gopal picking up 5/31.

The day certainly belonged to Agarwal, who had scored more than 1000 runs in Ranji Trophy this season.

Post match, he was asked if he had a point to prove to Rahul Dravid, who in 2015-16 had said that Agarwal needed to be more consistent.

“I am not out here to prove any point to anyone. In the past one and half years, my consistency has improved and I am more aware about my strengths and weaknesses. I am grateful to my coach Mr RX Murali, who has worked with me extensively on my game. He helped me evolve as a player,” Agarwal told reporters after the game.

With chairman of selectors MSK Prasad and his colleague Sarandeep Singh in attendance at the Kotla, the right-handed opener cashed in on a placid Kotla track in company of another India A player Samarth, with both making merry of the Hyderabad attack.

Although Mohammed Siraj (5/59 in 10 overs) was the most successful bowler for Hyderabad, most of his wickets came during the death overs when Karnataka batsmen were going for their shots.

The day certainly belonged to Agarwal as he punished each and every Hyderabad bowler with equal disdain.

There were a couple of front-foot and a backfoot cover drive off Siraj, an on-drive off Ravi Kiran which signalled his intent.

When left-arm spinner Mehdi Hassan was introduced into the attack, Agarwal lofted him for a straight six.

A back cut off Hassan got him to his 50. His eighth List A century came when he slog-swept off-spinner PS Sairam over deep mid-wicket for a huge six. In all, he hit 12 boundaries and seven sixes.

His partner Samarth played more along the ground as he square and swept leg-spinner Akash Bhandari. He hit 13 boundaries but only after reaching 50 did he take the aerial route. This was his first century in List A cricket.

The chase was always out of question but Ambati Rayudu (64 off 62 balls) and BP Sandeep (42 off 47 balls) did add 98 runs for the fourth wicket as Hyderabad were 202 for 3 in the 35th over.

However, trying to hit Gopal against the turn proved to be their undoing as next seven wickets fell in a heap for the addition of only 42 runs.

Once Sandeep and Rayudu were out in quick succession, Hyderabad’s lower-middle order failed to offer any resistance.

Brief scores

Karnataka 347/8 in 50 overs (Mayank Agarwal 140 off 111 balls, Ravikumar Samarth 125 off 124 balls, Mohammed Siraj 5/59) beat Hyderabad 244 in 42.5 overs (Ambati Rayudu 64 off 62 balls, Shreyas Gopal 5/31). Karnataka won by 103 runs.

Maharashtra outclass Mumbai

Maharashtra put up a solid all-round performance to outclass Mumbai by seven wickets in another quarter-final match.

It was a thorough professional performance by Maharashtra as they first restricted a star-studded Mumbai batting line-up to a modest 222 for 9 in 50 overs and then surpassed the score in 46.5 overs losing only three wickets.

It was a perfect example of team effort as there were no stand-out performers but a lot of them made useful contributions in team’s victory.

While right-arm seamer Pradeep Dadhe (3/57 in 10 overs) was the most successful bowler, it was the spin duo of debutant off-spinner Prashant Kore (2/34 in 10 overs) and left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav (1/31 in 10 overs), who stifled the opposition batsmen in the middle-overs to set up the match for Maharashtra.

While chasing, the strategy to promote all-rounder Shrikant Mundhe (70, 95 balls) worked well as his 117-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Rahul Tripathi (49, 73 balls) proved to be important in the context of the match.

While there was a mini-slump with both Mundhe and Tripathi departing at team score of 135, in-form Naushad Sheikh (51 not out) and Ankit Bawne (37 not out) added 89 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand to take the team home.

On a slowish track at the Air Force ground at Palam, Maharashtra batsmen curbed their natural instincts of playing strokes and a small total meant that there was not much pressure on them while chasing.

Mundhe hit nine boundaries and a six while Tripathi had four boundaries and a maximum to his credit. Sheikh hit five boundaries while senior batsman Bawne was more intent rotating the strike with only a single four to his credit.

However, a lot of credit must go to the bowlers, who did not let the Mumbai batsmen off their hooks.

Teen sensation Prithvi Shaw (14) started with a couple of boundaries but soon edged one to Nikhil Naik off Dadhe.

In-form Siddhesh Lad (5) was dismissed cheaply by the same bowler as he was bowled.

Skipper Aditya Tare (16), promoting himself up the order, did not fire as he was cleaned up by Bachhav after he kept scratching around for runs close to an hour.

Two of Mumbai’s better players – Shreyas Iyer (35) and Suryakumar Yadav (69, 88 balls, 7x4) – then conjured a 47-run stand for the fourth wicket but they took nearly 12 overs to score those runs.

It was not easy to get away Kore and Bachhav on a slowish track. Yadav also shared 48 runs for the fifth wicket in 11.1 overs with Shams Mulani (22) but the Mumbai innings never had the momentum. Once Yadav offered a return catch to Kore in the 42nd over, Mumbai’s chance of getting a respectable total was gone.

In the last eight overs, they could manage only 45 runs which proved crucial in the end.

Brief scores