Anirban Lahiri had a tough time on a windy day at the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour as he ended the birdie-less first round at three-over 73 Palm Beach Gardens (Florida).

Lahiri had three bogeys, two of them on the last two holes. He was Tied-69th and left himself some work to do to ensure a stay for the weekend.

It was the kind of a day when even par looked like a great score and Tiger Woods shot just that to be Tied-21st.

Swede Alex Noren, who came close to a PGA Tour title, when he lost in a play-off at Torrey Pines, fired a four-under 66 to be one shot clear of the field at Palm Beach Gardens.

PGA champion Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Morgan Hoffmann opened with 67 each. Thomas had a run of four straight birdies around the turn on a day when nine players broke par from the early part of the draw.

Lahiri missed a few birdie putts. He did well to keep his slate clean except for the bogey on sixth till all the way to the 17th tee. Then he went into the rough on 17th and came out with a bogey and on 18th he three-putted from just inside 12 feet and the three-over finish meant he would have to ensure a fine second round to make the cut.

Sharmila makes cut

Sharmila Nicollet was the lone Indian to make the cut despite a 4-over 76 in the second round of the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville.

Sharmila had a superb eagle on Par-5 seventh, but she also dropped a double on par-3 third besides four other bogeys. The Hero-supported Indian golfer is now tied-32nd and will look forward to a strong finish in the third and final round.

The other three Indians in the field, Gaurika Bishnoi (79-74), Amandeep Drall (73-81) and Vani Kapoor (79-82) failed to make the 36-hole cut.

Shubhankar and Chawrasia miss cut in Qatar

Shubhankar Sharma and SSP Chawrasia made an early exit from the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters as both missed the halfway cut.

Shubhankar, the only multiple winner on the European Tour this season, followed up his first round 69 with a second round 72.

Chawrasia had a 73 on first day and managed only 71 on the second to finish at one-under 143 and exited as the cut fell at 4-under 140.