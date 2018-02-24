Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded three bogeys in a span of four holes towards the end of his second round but eventually made the cut at the Honda Classic on Saturday.

After starting from the tenth, Lahiri was two-under through 13 holes before he dropped the bogeys on fifth, seventh and eighth. The birdie in between on sixth was some consolation as he ended at one-over 71 and a total of four-over, which for long time looked the cutline.

Eventually, the cut fell at five-over and Lahiri made it comfortably and was tied 49th with the prospect of improving it over the weekend.

The difficulty was the wind, which blew hard not just in the morning but also the afternoon. In addition, the greens were bare, firm and crusty which meant event three-footers were not easy given-ins.

Lahiri opened the day with a bogey on 10th and added a second bogey on 13th, but a birdie on 18th, where he holed a 13-footer for birdie, saw him turn in one-over. Good birdies on first and third meant he was now one-under and a par followed.

Then came the bogey on fifth, where his tee shot landed six feet from the cup, but instead of a birdie he bogeyed with a three-putt. On the next, he holed a 16-footer for birdie and that seemed to make up.

But again on seventh, he bogeyed and on eighth he three-putted from eight feet for another bogey and ended at 71.

Sharmila makes steady progress

Sharmila Nicollet made steady progress after with an even par third round at Australian Ladies Classic Bonville.

Sharmila’s score is now two-over 218 and is tied-24th - eight place-jump from tied 32nd in her first Ladies European Tour event of the season. The steady game indicated she could look at further improvement on the final day.

On a wet day in Bonville, Sharmila had two bogeys and two birdies. She bogeyed the third and then had a string of seven pars before she birdied the 11th and added a second birdie on 14th but a bogey on 16th was a dampner towards the end.

The game is getting better and I am looking for a strong finish in the final round, said Sharmila.