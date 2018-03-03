A day after her historic gold medal in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, celebrations broke out at the home of wrestler Navjot Kaur - the first Indian woman grappler to win a gold in a Senior Asian Championships.

28-year-old Navjot, native of Tarn Taran district in Punjab, won the gold after defeating Japan’s Miya Imai 9-1 in a final bout of the women’s 65 kg freestyle category.

“The whole family is ecstatic over the historic achievement of Navjot in wrestling. We are proud of her achievement,” Navjot’s sister Navjeet told PTI over phone from Tarn Taran.

Navjot grew up in village Baghria in Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

“We were praying for her victory and winning the gold medal. We were quite nervous about her final match against Miya as Japanese contenders were known to be tough challengers,” said Navjeet, who herself had been a wrestler.

“Initially, we did not believe that she beat the Japanese wrestler. Then we were informed by someone from media fraternity about her achievement,” she said.

Navjot, who belongs to a family of agriculturists, started wrestling when she was in sixth standard. She was coached by Ashok Kumar in her initial phase, said Navjeet. The 28-year-old Asian champion had previously won a silver at the Asian Championships in 2013 and a bronze in 2014 Commonwealth Games in 67 kg.

Navjot completed her 12th standard from Guru Arjan Dev Senior Secondary School in Tarn Taran and then she did her graduation from DAV College in Amritsar. Presently, Navjot is working as senior clerk in Railways.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also congratulated Navjot for her historic achievement.

“Congratulations Navjot Kaur for doing India and Punjab proud by clinching the gold in the Asian Wrestling Championships. Best wishes for the future,” Amarinder tweeted.