Off-spinner Anuja Patil was today named captain of the India A women’s team which will play two warm-up matches against the visiting Australian side next week. Patil is a T20 specialist who has played 27 matches for India.

The warm-up games will be played on March 6 and 8 in Mumbai. Australia are touring India as part of the ICC Women’s ODI Championship. India and Australia will play a three-match series in Vadodara from March 12-18.

India A squad: Anuja Patil (captain), Priya Punia, Sarika Kohli, Dayalan Hemalatha, Neha Tanwar, Tanushree Sarkar, Nishu Choudhary, Kavita Patil, Meghna Singh, Shanti Kumari, Nuzhat Parween, T P Kanwar, Preeti Bose, S Asha.