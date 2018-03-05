India defeated South Korea by a solitary goal in the opening match of the five-game series in Seoul on Monday.

At the Jinchun National Athletic Center, Lalremsiami scored for India in the fifth minute. The women in blue held on to the lead to win the game.

They made forays into the opposition half regularly and defended well as a unit.

In the second quarter, India were rewarded with a penalty corner in the 18th minute, but South Korea’s goalkeeper Mijin Han didn’t allow the visitors another goal.

Three minutes later the Korean goalkeeper made another fine save off a penalty corner to keep the hosts in the hunt.

In the 23rd minute India conceded a penalty corner but debutant goalkeeper Swati made a fine save to keep her team’s lead intact. She made more saves in the last quarter – including two penalty corners in the opening six minutes – when South Korea looked more threatening to score.

The visitors then earned two more penalty corners but their efforts were kept out by a well-organised South Korean defense.

It was Rani Rampal’s 200th match for India, her teammate Monika played her 100th. India will play their second match of the series against South Korea on Tuesday.