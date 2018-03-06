All-rounder Kedar Jadhav on Tuesday said he became a different player after Mahendra Singh Dhoni asked him to bowl in international cricket.

The Maharashtra cricketer, who was picked by Chennai Super Kings in the recent IPL auctions for Rs 7.8 crore, said, “I firmly believe that I became a different player after Dhoni bhai asked me to bowl in international cricket. I hadn’t even dreamt until then that I could bowl and pick wickets for India.”

He lavished praise on Dhoni for supporting players in every possible way and the ability to get the best out of every one.

“He allows a player to express himself and supports a player in every possible way. He knows how to get the best out of every player, that’s his biggest quality,” Jadhav was quoted as saying by the CSK website.

He also said he would have done anything to be part of the franchise and hoped to play the best cricket of his life with the team.

“I would have done anything to be a part of Chennai Super Kings. To me, CSK is (MS) Dhoni bhai on the field and I hope to play the best cricket of my life with this team,” he said.

The right-handed batsman, who also keeps wickets, said he looked forward to learn from Dhoni on how to read a situation and adapt quickly.

“Over the last decade CSK have been one of the top teams in IPL. So being a part of this team I am sure I will give my best in every game and also learn more from Dhoni bhai on how to read a situation and adapt quickly,” he added.

Jadhav also said that playing under Dhoni would help him express himself as his presence would give him immense confidence.

“Playing under him for CSK I am sure I will express myself in ways that I have never done before as his presence gives me immense confidence, he said.

The 32-year old Maharashtra cricketer has developed into a part-time off-spinner in ODIs, claiming 16 wickets, though he is yet to bowl in IPL.

CSK CEO K S Viswanathan said Jadhav was a multi-skilled player, which made him an asset to the team.

“Jadhav possesses multiple skill sets and that makes him an asset to the team,” he added.

