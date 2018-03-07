Former India coach Roelant Oltmans on Wednesday announced that he’ll be the new chief coach of the Pakistan men’s hockey team for the next two and a half years.

Oltmans was in charge of Indian hockey for four years first as High Performance Director and later as chief coach since 2015 before his unceremonious sacking last September.

Today I can confirm an Agreement with PHF for a role as Chief Coach for the next 21/2 Years. — Roelant Oltmans (@OltmansOltmans) March 7, 2018

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) confirmed the Dutchman’s appointment.

“Yes, Oltmans is the new head coach of the national team and will be looking after the team in all major events this year including the Commonwealth Games, Champions Trophy, Asian Games and the World Cup,” PHF President Shahbaz Ahmed said.

“We have talked to him in detail. He visited Oman during our teams tour there last month. Everything is final now,” he added.

Shahbaz said 2018 is a make or break year for Pakistan hockey.

“The recent defeat in the tri-series final to Japan in Oman was a surprise for us,” he said. “We decided to talk to Oltmans as he has coached the Pakistan team before with favourable results and secondly he has worked a lot with the Indian team as well, so he knows what has to be done to bring about an improvement in the performances.”

It would be Oltmans’ second stint with Pakistan hockey after he coached the team in 2003-04 till the Athens Olympics, in which Pakistan finished fifth.

Oltmans was initially appointed High-Performance Director by Hockey India in 2013 but took over as head coach after the ouster of another Dutchman, Paul Van Ass, in 2015.

Oltmans’ tenure as India head coach ended last September.

The appointment is considered as a crucial step in reviving Pakistan hockey after the erstwhile giants of the game failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Once confirmed, Oltmans will have to get down to business straightaway as Pakistan are scheduled to feature in the Commonwealth Games, Champions Trophy, Asian Games besides the World Cup later this year.