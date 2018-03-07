Indian Tennis

Davis Cup: AITA ignores Rohan Bopanna’s reservations, pairs him with Leander Paes

The five-member selection committee named Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal, Bopanna along with the 44-year-old for the match against China.

by 
File Photo | Money Sharma/ AFP

Sending out a strong message that it won’t allow players to interfere in selection matters, the All India Tennis Association on Sunday brought back old warhorse Leander Paes in the Davis Cup team despite “reservations” from seasoned campaigner Rohan Bopanna.

The five-member selection committee named Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal, Bopanna and Paes apart from including left-handed Divij Sharan as a reserve member in the side. Purav Raja, who performed below-par against Canada in the World Group Play-Off tie, was predictably dropped from the squad.

According to sources in the AITA, non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi had written to the chairman of the selection committee that senior pro Bopanna had expressed wish to “sit out” of the China tie and allow Paes get his Davis Cup world record, effectively conveying that he was not willing to pair up with the legend for this tie.

The selectors though have included both Bopanna and Paes in the team, leaving the ball in Bopanna’s court to decide whether he wants to play or opt out of the April 6-7 tie, to be held in Tainjin. “This matter was discussed in the EC and according to the captain, Rohan is still carrying a baggage and there is no on-court chemistry between them (Bopanna and Paes). The captain also felt that it was only Leander, who can convince Bopanna to play with him and that he must communicate with Bopanna,” an AITA official was quoted as saying.

The AITA official admitted that it will be a very critical decision that Bopanna has to make: “Look, he (Bopanna) gets grants from the government. If he refuses to play for the country, leaving behind personal differences, AITA won’t support such players. They have to play only twice or thrice a year for India. Can’t they play without an agenda for two weeks,” the irked AITA official remarked.

‘Happy to make comeback,’ says Paes

The differences between Bopanna and Paes go back a long way. In 2012, both of them were expected to play together on the ATP Tour to prepare for the London Olympics but later Bopanna had refused to pair up with Paes and forced AITA to team him up with Bhupathi.

Paes had to play the men’s doubles event with unheralded Vishnu Vardhan. For the mixed doubles, he was paired with Sania Mirza, who didn’t hide his disappointment at being used as a “bait” by AITA to pacify Paes.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old Paes, who was dropped from the tie against Uzbekistan in April 2017, said he had no issues playing with Bopanna. “I am happy to make a comeback to the Indian team. I have worked hard and moved my ranking up. I am looking forward towards playing Rohan. We can make a good combination. I respect Rohan’s talent as a player,” Paes said.

Paes had been out of favour since the Bengaluru drama when he was not included in the starting line-up by captain Mahesh Bhupathi despite having him in the six-man squad.

Asked about Sharan being named a reserve, despite having better ranking, the selection committee chairman SP Misra said: “Paes may be ranked lower than Divij but in Davis Cup, he has performed tremendously. He will also get a chance to get that world record.”

Asked about players’ reservation, Misra said they wanted to select the best possible team and have done so. Coach Zeeshan Ali said in current scenario, Leander and Rohan are best doubles pair for the team. “We have three best singles players in the team and three best doubles players. Having Leander and Rohan in the team is our best chance to get the doubles point,” Zeeshan said.

The Asia Ocenia group I tie will be played in new format over two days with all matches being best of three sets. The two singles will be played on Friday and the doubles along with reverse singles played on the following day. The ITF has now allowed five playing members in the squad instead of four.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The ordeal of choosing the right data pack for your connectivity needs

"Your data has been activated." <10 seconds later> "You have crossed your data limit."

imgflip.com

The internet is an amazing space where you can watch a donkey playing football while simultaneously looking up whether the mole on your elbow is a symptom of a terminal diseases. It’s as busy as it’s big with at least 2.96 billion pages in the indexed web and over 40,000 Google search queries processed every second. If you have access to this vast expanse of information through your mobile, then you’re probably on something known as a data plan.

However, data plans or data packs are a lot like prescription pills. You need to go through a barrage of perplexing words to understand what they really do. Not to mention the call from the telecom company rattling on at 400 words per minute about a life-changing data pack which is as undecipherable as reading a doctor’s handwriting on the prescription. On top of it all, most data packs expect you to solve complex algorithms on permutations to figure out which one is the right one.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Even the most sophisticated and evolved beings of the digital era would agree that choosing a data pack is a lot like getting stuck on a seesaw, struggling to find the right balance between getting the most out of your data and not paying for more than you need. Running out of data is frustrating, but losing the data that you paid for but couldn’t use during a busy month is outright infuriating. Shouldn’t your unused data be rolled over to the next month?

You peruse the advice available online on how to go about choosing the right data pack, most of which talks about understanding your own data usage. Armed with wisdom, you escape to your mind palace, Sherlock style, and review your access to Wifi zones, the size of the websites you regularly visit, the number of emails you send and receive, even the number of cat videos you watch. You somehow manage to figure out your daily usage which you multiply by 30 and there it is. All you need to do now is find the appropriate data pack.

Promptly ignoring the above calculations, you fall for unlimited data plans with an “all you can eat” buffet style data offering. You immediately text a code to the telecom company to activate this portal to unlimited video calls, selfies, instastories, snapchats – sky is the limit. You tell all your friends and colleagues about the genius new plan you have and how you’ve been watching funny sloth videos on YouTube all day, well, because you CAN!

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Alas, after a day of reign, you realise that your phone has run out of data. Anyone who has suffered the terms and conditions of unlimited data packs knows the importance of reading the fine print before committing yourself to one. Some plans place limits on video quality to 480p on mobile phones, some limit the speed after reaching a mark mentioned in the fine print. Is it too much to ask for a plan that lets us binge on our favourite shows on Amazon Prime, unconditionally?

You find yourself stuck in an endless loop of estimating your data usage, figuring out how you crossed your data limit and arguing with customer care about your sky-high phone bill. Exasperated, you somehow muster up the strength to do it all over again and decide to browse for more data packs. Regrettably, the website wont load on your mobile because of expired data.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Getting the right data plan shouldn’t be this complicated a decision. Instead of getting confused by the numerous offers, focus on your usage and guide yourself out of the maze by having a clear idea of what you want. And if all you want is to enjoy unlimited calls with friends and uninterrupted Snapchat, then you know exactly what to look for in a plan.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

The Airtel Postpaid at Rs. 499 comes closest to a plan that is up front with its offerings, making it easy to choose exactly what you need. One of the best-selling Airtel Postpaid plans, the Rs. 499 pack offers 40 GB 3G/4G data that you can carry forward to the next bill cycle if unused. The pack also offers a one year subscription to Amazon Prime on the Airtel TV app.

So, next time, don’t let your frustration get the better of you. Click here to find a plan that’s right for you.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.