Troubled Indian pacer Mohammad Shami on Monday finally joined the Delhi Daredevils for a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League, starting April 7.

Shami has had a rough time off the field with his wife Hasin Jahan filing a police complaint against him for domestic violence. He also sustained a head injury after his vehicle collided with a truck while travelling to Delhi from Dehradun following a short training stint at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy (ACA), which is run by Bengal batsman and India A player Abhimanyu Easwaran’s father.

At the Kotla on Monday, Shami was seen doing the fitness drills besides some catching practice ahead of a warm-up game. In an indication that the injury has not fully healed, the 28-year-old’s forehead was covered with a band-aid.

With his off-field troubles mounting, it seemed at one stage that Shami will not play in the IPL.

However, his participation was cleared the moment the BCCI offered him a fresh central contract, which it had withheld after his wife Jahan made a series of allegations, including adultery and domestic violence, and lodged a police complaint against him.

Shami has denied all the allegations.