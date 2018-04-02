Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal has claimed that her father Harvir’s name has been removed from the Indian team official’s list for the Commonwealth Games, leaving her frustrated just before the start of the mega event.
The Sports Ministry had stated that parents of Saina and Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu will be travelling to the Gold Coast Games at no costs to the government and were cleared to be part of the Indian contingent.
A frustrated Saina said that her father’s support is crucial for her during matches and tagged the Commonwealth Games Federation in her tweets.
Saina’s father Harvir Singh Nehwal and PV Sindhu’s mother Vijaya are among the 15 individuals who, despite being cleared to be part of the Indian contingent, are not funded by the government for their travel, stay and other expenses.
A bronze medallist at the London Olympics in 2012, Saina won the gold at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010, but an injury dashed her hopes four years later at Glasgow.