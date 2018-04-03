Goalkeeper Sanjiban Ghosh turned out to be the hero for Jamshedpur FC as they prevailed 5-4 over I-league champions Minerva Punjab in sudden death to enter the Super Cup quarter-finals on Monday.

Jamsehdpur FC were through to the last eight of the tournamen’s inaugural edition when Gagandeep Bali’s shot was stopped by Sanjiban.

Kervens Belfort, Wellington Priori, Bikey, Sumeet Passi and Mehtab Hussain scored for Jamshedpur FC. William Opoku, Eric Dano, Akashdeep Singh and Kamalpreet Singh found the net for Minerva Punjab in the shootout of an evenly contested game.

It was all square at the end of 90 minutes as the two teams headed for 30 minutes of extra time. And the scoreboard remained the same at the end of 120 minutes too, leading to a penalty shootout at the Kalinga Stadium.

Before that, Minerva’s star player Chencho Gyeltshen had two good chances from close range in the second half of extra time but Jamshedpur goalkeeper Sanjiban saved his team on both occasions at the post.

Jamshedpur, on their debut, finished fifth in the Indian Super League with seven victories and six defeats in 18 matches played.

Minerva Punjab scripted a fairytale to win the I-League title in only their second season in top-flight football.