Indian shuttlers have reason to be cheerful going into the Commonwealth Games with the organisers deciding against implementing BWF’s experimental service rule.

The new service rule, which mandates that the shuttle be at least 1.15 meters above the ground at the time of service, was tried at the All England Championships in March.

The Indians, along with several global stars such as Danish star Viktor Axelsen and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China, have criticised the rule.

“The Commonwealth Games Federation and the Badminton World Federation have agreed that the new service rules will not be used during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games,” said a message communicated to the national associations.

The critics of the rule feel that it tilts the scale in favour of short players while putting taller ones like PV Sindhu and Axelsen at a disadvantage.

Sindhu had criticised the BWF for introducing the rule at a big-ticket event like the All England Championships. She felt the shuttlers should have been given more time to adapt.