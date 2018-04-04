Slamming the Indian Olympic Association for not securing Commonwealth Games accreditation for coaches of gymnasts Aruna and Meghana Reddy, Clean Sports India - headed by former sprinter Ashwini Nachappa - has blamed the IOA for having got its priorities wrong.

It has also appealed to star shuttlers, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, through a media release, to reconsider their “need” to provide accreditation to their respective parents and, instead, request the IOA to give those two accreditation to the coaches of the two gymnasts who, according to CSI, are also medal prospects.

“Coaches for two young gymnasts Aruna Reddy and Meghana Reddy, have not been given accreditation. Accreditation allows a coach to accompany their players and gives them access to the Games Village as well as to the preparatory and competitive arenas,” the CSI release said.

“This accreditation is crucial, as having a coach is paramount to a player’s performance in the competition. There is huge psychological disadvantage for the player when the coach is not with them at such an important event.

Recently, Aruna became the first Indian to win a bronze medal in the World Gymnastics Championship.

Rhythmic gymnast Meghna has been training with Vavara Fillou, a Greek coach, and recorded good scores during the trials for the CWG Games.

“Both Aruna and Meghana are medal prospects and it is sheer callousness on the part of IOA to ignore the accreditation for the coaches of these athletes.

“What is beyond any comprehension is why IOA would provide accreditation to the parents of Sindhu and Saina and not the coaches of these two gymnasts, who deserve it legitimately.

“We at Clean Sports India appeal to the IOA to reconsider and provide the coaches of the two gymnasts immediately with accreditation. We appeal to Sindhu and Saina to reconsider their need to have their parents given accreditation,” the release signed by Ashwini and convenor BVP Rao, said.