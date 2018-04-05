With Mumbai Indians boasting of a new set of young explosive openers, skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said he wants to keep his batting position as a surprise ahead of their lung opener against former champions Chennai Super Kings on April 7.

“I would like to keep that as a surprise. Our middle order is very good and we have got good openers in (West Indian) Elvin Lewis and Ishan Kishan. We will see on the seventh where I bat. I would like to keep that as a surprise,” said Sharma at Mumbai Indian’s pre-season media conference on Thursday.

The Mumbai stalwart has batted down the middle and also opened the innings in previous IPL campaigns.

Sharma also echoed chief coach Mahela Jayawardene’s views that he doesn’t consider the title holders and three-time champions as favourites going into IPL11.

“MI has always been a good team, regardless of the players that play in the tournament. What happens outside MI does not affect us. We focus on what we have to do as a team. We have done that in the last 10 years and that’s probably the reason that we have had some success in this tournament.

“As Mahela said, we don’t have to go into the tournament as favourites. We are happy to go into the tournament as equally good when compared to the other teams because we have what we need to win the tournament,” he declared.

“So far we stand in a good position. The team is ready to take on the first game and have prepared well. We have covered all bases. It is now about going there and doing what we want to do,” he added.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions but Sharma said there is no extra pressure.

“I would not consider it as a pressure, (but) it is a responsibility. Yes, we are the defending champions and we are proud of it. All we need to do is focus on basics and get the right combination (going),” he said.

“We have got players who can win you games, got bowlers who can take wickets, batsmen who can score runs. So all bases are covered. It’s just about going and handling that pressure in the middle and to take one game at a time.

“For us it is important to focus on one game at a time because that has helped us over the years. Not thinking too far ahead - that has been the forte of Mumbai Indians,” said Sharma recalling past campaigns in which the team had started poorly and finished at the top.

Sharma endorsed coach Jayawardene’s views on Jasprit Bumrah.

“I agree with Mahela that he is a quality bowler. He has been doing it for a couple of years now. He understands that he is to come out and make an impact but at the same time he doesn’t understand what pressure is because he just comes and does what he likes to do regardless of the situation of the game,” he said.

“He handled the responsibility well last year, considering that Mali (Lasith Malinga) was not in great form and we had to rotate between Mitchell McClenaghan and Mitchell Johnson. This year there is quality around him, so hopefully there won’t be as much pressure on him as it was last year.”

Rohit, Jayawardene hail DRS, transfer window

Rohit Sharma and Jayawardene hailed the introduction of the Decision Review System (DRS) and a mid-season football-style transfer window at this season of the IPL.

A provision has been made for a short transfer window midway through the campaign for uncapped players and those who have played no more than two matches till the halfway stage of the tournament.

“This is the evolution for the franchise model going forward. It’s a great option. The opportunity is there and it’s quite new to all franchises to go through the season half-way and discuss how best we can address that,” said Jayawardene.

“The mid-season transfer window will give the teams an opportunity to see what they need in the squad and other teams will also be looking at what players they can get. It completely depends on the franchise if a situation comes when we need to get a player or give a player. It is good for the tournament and will add even more value to the tournament,” said Rohit.

“DRS is there in international cricket. It’s a plus for IPL. Mistakes happen and DRS is a helping hand. I am pleased with that. International players know how to handle it and it will be a good learning experience for the younger players,” said Jayawardene about the review system’s introduction in the T20 League.

Endorsing the coach’s view Rohit said, “It’s only good for the game and the tournament. At the end of the day you want right decisions to be made and DRS will only help us get that.”

Jayawardene further said franchise cricket is adopting some football style strategies but emphasised T20 cricket has only enhanced and improved Test cricket and brought more result-oriented games.

“It’s going football way - like transfer, technology being used and investing in younger players is always going to be healthy for international cricket. If you see the Indian white ball team now, most players have come through IPL. It’s (international cricket) always healthy. I don’t see any problem.

“Skill levels of players have improved because of T20 cricket. See Test cricket now - 80-90 per cent of Tests are result-oriented, which is always good, purely because of the pace at which guys are scoring runs and the skills that the bowlers have to take wickets. All over matches have gone to the fourth or fifth day and then a result has come. All this is healthy for the game,” he reiterated.