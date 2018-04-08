Dwayne Bravo stole the show as Chennai Super Kings made a dream comeback in the Indian Premier League, sealing a thrilling one-wicket victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Needing seven from the last over, an injured Kedar Kadhav (24*), unable to run due to a hamstring problem, played three dot balls before playing lap shot over fine leg off Mustafizur Rahaman followed by a cover drive to end the match on a winning note.

Chasing a tricky target of 166 on a track that had seam movement and bounce, Chennai were down in the dumps but Bravo’s incredible 68 off 30 balls – last with seven sixes and three boundaries – turned it in favour of the two-time champions.

The 18th and 19th overs bowled by Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah were slaughtered for 20 runs each, which included five sixes as Bravo once again showed why he is rated so highly by the Chennai camp. Hardik Pandya (3/24) bowled through considerable pain while rookie leg-spinner Mayank Markande (3/23) was briliant on his debut.

IPL’s highest ever run accumulator Suresh Raina (4) didn’t stay long as the India all-rounder got one to climb up from back of a length and handed an easy catch to Krunal Pandya at mid-on.

Markande stars for Mumbai

Leg-spinner Markande was easily the star of the show for Mumbai. He removed Ambati Rayudu (22) with a googly as he tried an ambitious slog sweep. Then came the prize wicket of Dhoni (5) as the skipper failed to read the rookie leg-break bowler’s wrong ‘un while trying to defend him off the backfoot. The result was a plumb leg-before decision leaving Chennai reeling at 51/4.

Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh departed in quick succession as Bravo came and conquered. Earlier, all-rounder Krunal Pandya smashed a quickfire 41 off 22 balls as Mumbai Indians recovered from a poor start to post a challenging 165/4.

Mumbai Indians were struggling at 20/2 after openers Evin Lewis (0) and skipper Rohit Sharma (15) were dismissed cheaply on a track that assisted seamers. A 78-run-third wicket stand between Suryakumar Yadav (43 in 29 balls) and Ishan Kishan (40 off 29 balls) put Mumbai back on track before Pandya brothers Krunal and Hardik added 52 in 5.2 overs to take their team past 160-run mark.

Asked to bat in front of a capacity crowd, right-arm seamer Deepak Chahar trapped Lewis in front of the wicket with an outswinger. Debutant Lewis used the DRS, the first in the IPL’s history, but the decision remained in CSK’s favour.

Skipper Rohit struggled against the moving delivery as Shane Watson removed him when he top edged one to Ambati Rayudu. Surya and Kishan then steered the team out of trouble with the runs coming in 52 balls. Surya made his intentions clear by striking a four and six off Watson in the sixth over.