Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan clarified on Monday that his team had parted ways with former skipper Gautam Gambhir by mutual consent, stating that the team was looking at a ‘different concept’ in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

The Bollywood superstar was in Kolkata on Sunday to watch his side in action in their opening clash against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shah Rukh praised new skipper Dinesh Karthik even as he led KKR to four-wicket victory over the formidable RCB outfit.

Shah Rukh further urged the KKR fans to extend full-hearted support to Karthik in the post-Gautam Gambhir era.

“I think it’s our duty as people of Kolkata and Bengal to make Dinesh happy being here. Dinesh is ready to take on that mantle and hopefully he will do well. But first we have to show support,” he said.

“My whole idea is to make Kolkata and my team proud. I hope each boy in our team plays well, stays healthy and is happy, and I think Kolkata would want that,” he added.

‘Karthik settled man like Gauti’

KKR parted ways with Gambhir amicably, following a successful association of seven years during which he led KKR to their two IPL Trophies in 2012 and 2014.

“He’s (Karthik) a very settled man, and so was Gauti. I can’t thank him (Gambhir) enough. We had some conversations and it was mutually decided the way we’re looking at the team was a little different concept.”

“Dinesh was very happy (with the decision). We thought that we would have everything new. We had done that before also – change the whole team and start anew.”

KKR picked three Under-19 World Cup winning youngsters in Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and went in for relatively little known faces in Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh at the auctions.

Shah Rukh took pride in the fact that they may be the youngest team in the IPL this season.

“Always the idea was to bring in young people and hone their skill. There have been so many instances in the past. Like Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, they have played for us and done well. We just thought about the concept of bringing the young ones. God willing they will do well and make Kolkata proud.

“The idea is to continue that. This year we thought about changing the whole team. We might have the youngest team in the whole of IPL. It just makes everyone feel more happy, and there are opportunities for youngsters,” he said.