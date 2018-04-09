They remain unbeaten in the Commonwealth Games but the India men’s hockey team will be eager to ensure that they find some footing when it takes on lower-ranked Malaysia on Tuesday. Starting off against Pakistan, the match ended in a 2-2 draw as India blew a 2-0 lead.

The Indians were livid, with coach Sjoerd Marijne stating that he didn’t even recognise his team.

They faced Wales next and the score line read 4-3 in India’s favour. However, the win was far from convincing.

Malaysia is ranked 12th in the FIH charts but Manpreet Singh’s side, who is ranked 6th, has been complacent especially in the opening game against Pakistan.

A heartening aspect of the campaign so far has been forward Dilpreet Singh being in top form. A couple of goals have also come from the stick of defender Harmanpreet Singh. In fact, scoring goals hasn’t exactly been a problem for India. The problem has largely stopping the opposition from scoring, especially late into the proceedings.

“I don’t think that’s a problem specific to India, I think a lot of other teams also struggle with it,” said Marijne. But it is hard to look away from the fact that India have had a disastrous tendency to let late goals in. Even against Wales, a penalty corner was conceded in the 58th minute of the match before the team recovered to win the match.

Malaysia, on the other hand, have been enduring an ordinary run so far. The beat Wales 3-0 but they were hammered 0-7 by England in their opening encounter. India has not lost to Malaysia in a major tournament since the 2010 Asian Games.

The last time the two teams clashed, in the Sultan Azlan Shah Tournament in March, India had notched up a massive 5-1 triumph. And a similar victory would be expected on Tuesday given the gulf between the two sides.

A win will strengthen India’s chances of making the semi-final and perhaps aim for the gold that has eluded them thus far in the mega-event.