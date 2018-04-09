South Africa captain and Chennai Super Kings player Faf du Plessis is still nursing a slight side strain and a small fracture in a finger and hence will not play against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, said batting coach Michael Hussey on Monday. However, Hussey backed the South African to be for the game in Mohali against Kings XI Punjab on April 15.

“I believe Faf is not in full training at the moment. He is recovering from a slight side strain. And he also has a small fracture in his one of his fingers. He is going to be ramping up his training in the next seven days. He is hopeful to be available for selection in the next game against Mohali,” said Hussey.

Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out of the IPL, after sustaining a hamstring pull, a grade two tear, in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, a match Chennai won by one wicket.

“Losing Kedar is a big loss. He is a class player. He was coming back from an injury and unfortunately got injured again. It is a big hole to fill. Numbers.1, 2, 3, 4 need to take the responsibility and score the bulk of the runs. We lost key wickets at the end of the power play. But we have the players to do be able to do it,” he said.

Hussey said Murali Vijay, who had suffered a knock during the early part of the training, was recovering and would be available for selection against Kolkata.

“From what I understand, M Vijay got a bit of a knock in his ribs. He has been quite sore actually and is slowly working his way back to full fitness. There are always 50-50 calls that can go either way,” said Hussey. “Vijay... Yeah he is fine, he is ready to go. He is certainly available to be picked,” he added.

Asked what he thought of the Chepauk wicket, Hussey said he expected the spinners to play a bit of a part in the game. “It looks good. Yeah, it is a little on the dry side. I expect spinners from both sides to play a bit of a part. In general looks like a nice pitch and should be a good spectacle for everyone,” he added.