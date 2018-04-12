India’s Arpinder Singh made the men’s triple jump final of the Commonwealth Games after topping his group and finishing second overall in the qualifying round.

The bronze-medallist from the 2014 Commonwealth Games qualified with an effort of 16.39m. The national record-holder, whose personal best is 17.17m, finished behind Dominica’s Yordanys Garcia.

Garcia was the only one to enter the final after achieving the qualifying mark of 16.75m.

The other Indian in fray, AV Rakesh Babu qualified 12th for the same event with an effort of 15.98m.

Both the Indians will next be in action on April 14 during the final.

“My new Romanian coach (Bedros Bedrosian) for the last year has helped,” Arpinder said of his qualifying performance.

Arpinder is also banking on some family support to do well in the final.

“I was so bad at the 100m, 200m and 400m that I decided to try triple jump and found my event. My cousin Andeep lives here on the Gold Coast, and he is here today to support me,” he said.