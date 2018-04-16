West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Monday heaped praise on India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kolhi and equated him with legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It’s (equation with Virat is) good. Virat actually played under-19 (cricket) with my younger brother Darren and I always tell my brother that Virat is a person he shall look up to, I am not saying that because I am here,” 34-year-old Bravo, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, said during a promotional event in Mumbai.

“I actually asked Virat to talk to my brother personally about batting, about cricket. When I see Virat, I see Christiano Ronaldo of cricket.”

“For me as a cricket player to play against him and to watch him play when he represents India, even RCB, I admire the talent that he has, the passion he has for the game, for the sport when he plays. So hats off to him and he deserves all the achievement,” he added.

Legendary football player Cristiano Ronaldo represents Spanish Club Real Madrid and is a winner of five-time Ballon d’Or.