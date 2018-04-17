Table tennis

‘Will try our best to win a medal’: After CWG success Sathiyan eyes success at World Championship

G Sathiyan won three medals on his Commonwealth Games debut.

by 
ITTF World via Twitter

India’s number one men’s table tennis player G Sathiyan, who won three medals on his Commonwealth Games debut, says the country has a good chance of finishing on the podium at the upcoming World Championship.

“It has been a great performance. Great experience playing in my first Commonwealth Games. I have played a lot of tournaments, Pro-Tour events. But this is very different from normal Pro-Tour events. There was lot of pressure and expectations. I was happy that I was able to take the pressure and do well. Winning three medals is a great achievement for me,” said Sathiyan.

Happy hunting in Australia 

Apart from the gold in the men’s team event, the Tamil Nadu player won a silver in the men’s doubles partnering A Sharath Kamal, and a bronze in the mixed doubles with Manika Batra at the Gold Coast Games.

Sathiyan, who has risen to No 46 in the latest ITTF World Rankings, said the good showing by the country’s players bodes well for the forthcoming World Championship in Sweden and they could even win a medal if they continued the hard work.

“Yeah... the World Championship. It is a dream. About two years ago, we won the second division and qualified for the first division. We are all pumped up... high on confidence after the great show in the CWG. I think we had really worked hard. It is going to be tougher, of course. We have top countries, China, Japan, and Korea playing out there. We will try our best and try to probably even win a medal. That will be a great achievement. We are going to set our targets high and try to push for a medal in the world team championship,” he said.

Good exposure 

Sathiyan said playing in the CWG was a great learning experience and being successful gave him a lot of confidence going into future tournaments.

“It has been a great experience playing in my first multi-discipline event (CWG). Being part of such an event gave me a lot of learnings. Being successful in my first Games gives me a lot of confidence going into the forthcoming tournaments,” he added.

Sathiyan, who won a historic bronze medal in the mixed doubles with Manika, was all praise for his partner and said she had shown everyone what can be achieved with hard work.

“It (the CWG) has been excellent. Table tennis was on an all-time high, winning a medal in every event. Also, we won eight medals for the first time and we won the mixed doubles medal for first time ever in the CWG,” he said. “Also in the women’s singles, Manika did a great great job. She played very good table tennis, set an example for all the girls in the country on what hard work and what women can achieve in the sport. Men have been doing well and the women are also coming up. They are also capable of doing very good. She has set a good standard for women table tennis players,” Sathiyan said.

Upcoming targets 

He said adding a medal in the Asian Games and reaching the top 20 in the rankings were among his targets. “I hope to work even harder, keep my training schedules. The achievements in the CWG inspire me to do much better. The target is to enter the top 20 in the world. And of course, Asian Games medal is a target, it is going to be tougher than the Commonwealth Games. Let us see if I push my boundaries and make the country proud further in the forthcoming tournaments,” he said

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.