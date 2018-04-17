IPL 11: Chris Gayle and KL Rahul star as Kings XI Punjab outclass KKR in rain-hit encounter

Chris Gayle continued to grow in company of KL Rahul as Kings XI Punjab outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets in a rain-hit IPL encounter on Saturday. While Kolkata scored 191/7 in 20 overs, KXIP had a revised target of 125 in 13 overs after rain halted play for 95 minutes.

Hat-trick of 50s for Gayle

Gayle completed a hat-trick of half-centuries with an unbeaten 62 from 38 balls that had five fours and six sixes while Rahul helped himself to a 60 off only 27 balls. Gayle hit a six off Tom Curran to help Punjab win the match with 11 balls to spare.

Having scored the fastest half-century in IPL, Rahul once again underlined his credentials as an opener in shortest format with nine fours and two sixes as KXIP climbed to the top of the table with eight points from five games. This was also their first win at the Eden Gardens since 2012.

KXIP were 96/0 in 8.2 overs, 31 runs ahead of the DLS par score, when rain halted the play. However, play resumed with Gayle smashing a huge six over long off to complete his 50 in only 28 balls.

Russell injured

There was further setback in store for KKR as their big-hitting Jamaican Andre Russell was taken off in the fourth over after he seemed to have aggravated his already troubled hamstring. Gayle had launched into Russell hitting two sixes and a boundary when Russell was seen clutching his right thigh as Nitish Rana completed the over. Gayle and Rahul mainly dealt in boundaries against the KKR pace attack of Shivam Mavi and Russell as there seemed to be a race to who will reach the 50-run mark first between them. The Powerplay saw them score 73 runs. Kuldeep Yadav’s first over was taken for 13 runs.

Lynn on fire

Earlier, Chris Lynn found his groove as he smashed 74 off 41 balls en route to his maiden half-century in this IPL to lift KKR to a challenging 191/7. Lynn stitched two crucial fifty-plus partnerships in the middle – first 72 runs from 41 balls with Robin Uthappa (34) and then 62 off 34 balls with captain Dinesh Karthik (43) – to help KKR overcome a shaky start after they were sent in to bat by Ravichandran Ashwin. At 146/3 in 15 overs KKR looked to go beyond the psychological 200 runs’ barrier but KXIP pegged back conceding just 11 runs in the last two overs.