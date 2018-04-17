Golf

Indian golf round-up: Aditi eyes season's first top-10 finish at Los Angeles, Gangjee wins in Japan

Anirban Lahiri has a disappointing third round at Texas Open.

India’s Aditi Ashok made a superb charge on the back nine with two birdies and an eagle 2 on a Par-4 at the Hugel-JTBC Los Angeles Open to close in on her first top-10 finish of the season.

Aditi, playing her second season, shot 2-under 69 to move to T-9 after the third round on Saturday. She had rounds of 68 and 73 on the first two days at the Wilshire Country Club.

Aditi had a sedate start with just one bogey on the very first hole on the front nine and that brought her back from overnight 1-under to even par.

She birdied the 10th, but gave that back on 11th. An eagle on par-4 14th set her up nicely and she added a birdie on par-4 16th and ended at 69 to be 3-under for the tournament.

Moriya Jutanugarn (70) and Jin Young-Ko (66) were in shared lead at 9-under 204.

Lahiri slips in the third round at Texas Open

A day after making a great comeback in the second round, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri slipped to tied 66th in the third round of the Valero Texas Open.

Lahiri, now playing his third full season on the PGA Tour, shot 1-over 73 in the third round and was lying T-66 as compared to T-48 at the midway stage.

Once again his problems were on the greens, where he missed at least two to three putts around 10 feet and another couple between 11 and 14 feet. He also took a penalty once and generally had a disappointing day.

The 2008 and 2009 Valero Texas Open champion Zach Johnson maintained a share of the lead following a 4-under 68. At 13-under 203, he will enter the final round tied with Andrew Landry.

Johnson is also seeking his 13th PGA TOUR victory at the age of 42 years.

Gangjee ends title wait

Rahil Gangjee birdied the last hole of the Panasonic Open Golf tournament in Osaka, Japan, on Sunday to clinch his first Asian Tour title in 14 years.

The 39-year-old, whose first Asian Tour win came in China back in 2004, was tied with Korea’s Hyungsung Kim on 13-under going into the final hole and it looked like there could be a three-way play-off to decide the winner when Junggon Hwang joined them at the same score after completing his round.

