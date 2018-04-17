ISSF World Cup: Ravi Kumar, Arjun Babuta miss out on podium finish in the 10m air rifle final

Indian shooters Ravi Kumar and Arjun Babuta missed out on a medal in the 10m air rifle event after a good showing in a tough field on the first day of the ISSF World Cup Stage 2 Changwon, South Korea on Sunday.

Ravi finished fourth in his fifth World Cup final in two years and the youngster Arjun, playing his first senior World Cup, also gave a good account of himself to claim the sixth place in a top field.

Alexander Dryagin shot a world record 251.2 in the final to lead a Russian 1-2 as Rio Olympics bronze medallist, Vladimir Maslennikov, won silver with a score of 250.2 after the 24-shot final.

World number one Istvan Peni of Hungary bagged bronze with a score of 228.5. Peni piped Ravi by 0.2 points at the end of 20 shots, as Ravi bowed out in fourth place after leading the finals initially, on a score of 208.4.

Arjun, also leading the final at one stage, scored 165.2.

In the 92-strong qualification round, Ravi aggregated 629.2 after 60-shots to qualify second while Arjun shot 627.0 to capture the eighth and final qualifying spot.

Deepak Kumar missed out and was placed 15th after shooting a score of 625.9.

In the women’s 10m air rifle qualification, Apurvi Chandela shot 627 to finish 10th, the best among the three Indians in the fray. She missed out on a finals berth by a point.

Mehuli Ghosh shot 626.0 to end in 17th place while Anjum Moudgil shot 625.5 to finish in 20th spot.

China’s first time World Cupper Zhao Ruozhou won the gold medal in the event with a world record score of 252.4 after the 24-shot final. Chinese Taipei’s Ying-Shin Lin bagged the silver and Norway’s Jenny Stene won bronze.

Both Rahi Sarnobat and Heena Sidhu shot 291 out of 300 to finish the first qualification stage of the women’s 25m pistol in 10th and 13th positions in the 61- strong field. Annu Raj Singh was lying 20th with a score of 288.

In the women’s trap after the first day of qualification, Shreyasi Singh with 64 hits out of 75 was the best-placed Indian in 30th position. Shagun Chowdhary had 63 and was lying 36th while Seema Tomar shot 60 to be in 47th place.

The top six qualify for the finals in both the events.