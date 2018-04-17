indian sport

ISSF World Cup: Ravi Kumar, Arjun Babuta miss out on podium finish in the 10m air rifle final

Ravi finished 4th in his fifth World Cup final in two years and the youngster Arjun, playing his first senior World Cup, finished 6th.

by 
File image of Ravi Kumar | PATRICK HAMILTON / AFP

Indian shooters Ravi Kumar and Arjun Babuta missed out on a medal in the 10m air rifle event after a good showing in a tough field on the first day of the ISSF World Cup Stage 2 Changwon, South Korea on Sunday.

Ravi finished fourth in his fifth World Cup final in two years and the youngster Arjun, playing his first senior World Cup, also gave a good account of himself to claim the sixth place in a top field.

Alexander Dryagin shot a world record 251.2 in the final to lead a Russian 1-2 as Rio Olympics bronze medallist, Vladimir Maslennikov, won silver with a score of 250.2 after the 24-shot final.

World number one Istvan Peni of Hungary bagged bronze with a score of 228.5. Peni piped Ravi by 0.2 points at the end of 20 shots, as Ravi bowed out in fourth place after leading the finals initially, on a score of 208.4.

Arjun, also leading the final at one stage, scored 165.2.

In the 92-strong qualification round, Ravi aggregated 629.2 after 60-shots to qualify second while Arjun shot 627.0 to capture the eighth and final qualifying spot.

Deepak Kumar missed out and was placed 15th after shooting a score of 625.9.

In the women’s 10m air rifle qualification, Apurvi Chandela shot 627 to finish 10th, the best among the three Indians in the fray. She missed out on a finals berth by a point.

Mehuli Ghosh shot 626.0 to end in 17th place while Anjum Moudgil shot 625.5 to finish in 20th spot.

China’s first time World Cupper Zhao Ruozhou won the gold medal in the event with a world record score of 252.4 after the 24-shot final. Chinese Taipei’s Ying-Shin Lin bagged the silver and Norway’s Jenny Stene won bronze.

Both Rahi Sarnobat and Heena Sidhu shot 291 out of 300 to finish the first qualification stage of the women’s 25m pistol in 10th and 13th positions in the 61- strong field. Annu Raj Singh was lying 20th with a score of 288.

In the women’s trap after the first day of qualification, Shreyasi Singh with 64 hits out of 75 was the best-placed Indian in 30th position. Shagun Chowdhary had 63 and was lying 36th while Seema Tomar shot 60 to be in 47th place.

The top six qualify for the finals in both the events.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.