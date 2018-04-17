IPL 11

IPL 11: Rayudu’s 37-ball 79 sets up Super Kings’ last-ball victory against Sunrisers

Kane Williamson’s 51-ball 84 threatened to take the game away from CSK before Bravo removed him.

by 
Ambati Rayudu. | NOAH SEELAM/AFP

Dwayne Bravo bowled brilliantly in the death overs as Chennai Super Kings prevailed over a weakened Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs to reclaim their position at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table.

Asked to bat by Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson, CSK were well served by Ambati Rayudu’s smashing knock of 79 off 37 balls and Suresh Raina’s brisk 43-ball 54.

The visiting team then stopped the hosts at 178 for six, with medium pacer Deepak Chahar picking up three wickets.

Needing 33 runs in the last two overs, Yusuf Pathan and Rashid Khan blasted a six each off Shardul Thakur in the penultimate over.

Given the responsibility of bowling the final over with SRH requiring 19 runs, the composed Bravo was hit for a six and a four by Rashid to bring the equation to six off one.

Bravo managed to get it on the block hole and Rashid could only manage a single.

Chahar removes SRH top-order

Earlier, the 25-year-old Chahar returned very impressive figures of three for 15 in four overs, his victims comprising Ricky Bhui, Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda.

For the home team, Williamson top-scored with 84 off 51 balls, but the effort was not enough to give his team a win.

Williamson found an able ally in Yusuf (45 off 27 balls) as they raised hopes of an SRH victory with a brisk 79-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Requiring more than 12 runs in the last four overs, Yusuf blasted Bravo and Shardul Thakur for four sixes after Williamson picked spinner Karn Sharma for three maximums in the 15th over.

The Raina-Rayudu stand

Batting first, the duo of Rayudu and Raina added 112 runs for the third wicket as SRH struggled for breakthroughs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium after sending back last-match centurion Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.

While Rayudu hit four sixes and nine boundaries, the more experienced Raina found the fence five times and cleared it twice.

Dhoni then hit a 12-ball 25, including three boundaries and a six, as the two-time champions crossed 180.

CSK were off to a slow start as they could manage just 27 runs in the mandatory powerplay overs and reached 50 in the 10th over. However, they switched gears after that and were past the 100-run mark by end of 14th over, even as Rayudu brought up his half century in 27 balls.

The century partnership needed 51 balls as CSK looked at setting a challenging target.

Dhoni kept up the tempo and hit a few useful boundaries to help his team’s cause.

The leading bowler in T20 Internationals, Rashid again went for runs, conceding 50 in his quota of four overs, while Billy Stanlake gave away 38 in his four.

SRH’s start was worse than their opponents as they lost three wickets in the six powerplay overs – all of them falling prey to Chahar.

From 22 for three, SRH moved to 71 in the 11th over when Shakib Al Hasan (24) was dismissed by spinner Karn Sharma.

Williamson, however, was not going to go down without a fight as the talismanic New Zealander conjured another half century partnership with Yusuf.

Williamson’s knock contained five sixes and as many boundaries and had it not been for SRH’s horrid start, he and Yusuf may have helped them cross the line.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.