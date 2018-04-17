IPL 11

Virat Kohli has been a fantastic captain for RCB, says AB de Villiers

Kohli and RCB are yet to lift the Indian Premier League trophy.

by 
File image | Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP

South African star AB de Villiers said on Monday that Virat Kohli has been fantastic as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, proving his mettle time and again under difficult circumstances.

“The true judge of a good captain is when you don’t perform well and still do a good job while leading a side. He has come through with flying colours when it comes to that. He has been a fantastic captain for us,” de Villiers told media at an event in Bengaluru.

De Villiers said Kohli is putting a lot of effort and energy to keep the side in good stead in the training sessions and hopes he scores a lot many runs in the remainder of the IPL.

Asked whether he and Kohli feel the pressure when other batsmen fails to score runs, de Villiers said: “It is normal to feel pressure because we are international players. However, I don’t feel extra pressure, I don’t think Virat feels it either. We have a team of match-winners and it is up to us to share the load.”

The South African run machine said he won’t be surprised if a couple of youngsters come through with flying colours in the ongoing IPL.

“In the last five years or so I have seen a lot of talent coming through. I see youngsters playing without any fear so I won’t be surprised if a couple of players come through.

“I won’t say that only the experienced players are performing. We’re not even halfway through yet, so there is a lot of time for the youngsters to do well,” he said.

