indian sport

India to host Asian weightlifting championship for the first time in 2019

The championship will also double up as one of the qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

by 
Manvender Vashist / PTI

India will host the Asian weightlifting championship for the first time in history next year, the national federation announced on Tuesday. The championship will also double up as one of the qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The Championship was awarded to India at the executive board meeting and Congress of the Asian Weightlifting Federation held on April 22 at Urgench, Uzbekistan. The date and host city of the championship will be announced later.

“...more than 300 weightlifters will showcase their prowess and most of the Olympic and Asian Games champions will participate in this prestigious event,” said Indian Weightlifting Federation Secretary General Sahdev Yadav. Hosting the championship is a shot in the arm for India in a sport whose profile has been on the rise in recent years.

Asian weightlifters currently dominate the world in most weight categories and thus the continental championship has now become a prestigious event on the international calendar. With the rise of reigning world champion Mirabai Chanu and a few others as world-class weightlifters, the sport has taken massive strides in the country in recent years.

A good show by India in the arena as well as on the organisational front in the championship would be another big step in the right direction. The last edition of the Asian Championship was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from April 23-29.

There will be no separate continental championships this year as the events in the Asian Games are counted as Asian Weightlifting Championships of the corresponding year.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.