India to host Asian weightlifting championship for the first time in 2019

India will host the Asian weightlifting championship for the first time in history next year, the national federation announced on Tuesday. The championship will also double up as one of the qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
The Championship was awarded to India at the executive board meeting and Congress of the Asian Weightlifting Federation held on April 22 at Urgench, Uzbekistan. The date and host city of the championship will be announced later.
“...more than 300 weightlifters will showcase their prowess and most of the Olympic and Asian Games champions will participate in this prestigious event,” said Indian Weightlifting Federation Secretary General Sahdev Yadav. Hosting the championship is a shot in the arm for India in a sport whose profile has been on the rise in recent years.
Asian weightlifters currently dominate the world in most weight categories and thus the continental championship has now become a prestigious event on the international calendar. With the rise of reigning world champion Mirabai Chanu and a few others as world-class weightlifters, the sport has taken massive strides in the country in recent years.
A good show by India in the arena as well as on the organisational front in the championship would be another big step in the right direction. The last edition of the Asian Championship was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from April 23-29.
There will be no separate continental championships this year as the events in the Asian Games are counted as Asian Weightlifting Championships of the corresponding year.