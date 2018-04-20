International Cricket

International Cricket Council converts 50-over 2021 Champions Trophy in India into World T20

The move means an unprecedented two ICC World T20 events in two years --- the 2020 edition in Australia and the 2021 edition in India.

by 
Reuters

The International Cricket Council on Thursday decided to convert the 2021 Champions Trophy scheduled in India into a World T20 event, finally scrapping the eight-team ODI tournament, the context and relevance of which has been questioned repeatedly.

At the end of its five-day board meeting, ICC Chief Executive Dave Richardson said the global body has “unanimously agreed” that the 2021 meet in India would now be a 16-team event in the shortest format.

Richardson’s announcement meant that BCCI representative Amitabh Chaudhary also voted in favour of the change after the initial opposition to the move.

This means that there would be an unprecedented two ICC World T20 events in two years –- the 2020 edition in Australia and the 2021 edition in India.

“The 2021 Champions Trophy in India will now change to World T20. It fits into our strategy of growing the game,” Richardson said today at a media conference at the end of the meeting.

There will be a 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cup, effectively scrapping the very concept of Champions Trophy, a tournament which was described as irrelevant by several critics given the presence of a full-fledged quadrennial World Cup.

“Well the BCCI representative attended the board meeting and the vote was passed unanimously. So I don’t think that’s an issue,” said Richardson.

‘World T20 every two years’

However Richardson’s rationale behind the changes were contradictory in nature.

When asked that ICC often claims about safeguarding longer formats but then is increasing cash-rich T20, he reasoned; “I don’t agree with that it’s contradictory. In the end we are going to end up with maximum of 12 Test teams.”

“The Champions Trophy in a way was too similar to the World Cup, always quite difficult to differentiate. Why you are having a World Cup and then a Champions Trophy? It was difficult.

“And don’t forget a 13-team ODI league is a huge step in making sure the 50 over format has much more context going forward,” the former Proteas keeper said.

When asked if the 50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy looked similar, then how different would be the World T20 in 2020 and 2021, Richardson called the situation a “little bit unfortunate”.

“Unfortunately that’s just because of the schedule how it works. There would not have been an option I suppose of moving the T20 into 2022.

“But going forward in the future, every two years World T20, every four years the World Cup and don’t forget the ODI League building up to each World Cup,” he concluded.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.