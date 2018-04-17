‘Patience is the one thing I learnt from CWG’: 17-year-old shooter Mehuli Ghosh keen to improve

Teenage shooting sensation Mehuli Ghosh, who is back home after winning a silver in the 10m air rifle event at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, said she’s working hard to become the world No 1.

The world No 6 Indian may be just 17-year-old but said she has never felt under pressure.

“I don’t see any pressure on me going by age. My world rank is 6 now, to make it No 1, I have to work harder,” Mehuli who is the only one from Bengal to have won an individual medal at the Games, said after her arrival.

Mehuli returned home after winning the silver as an overjoyed family, friends and coach-cum-mentor Joydeep Karmakar gave her a warm reception.

Having narrowly missed the gold in the play-off at the CWG, Mehuli said she has learnt to become patient. Mehuli had shot a perfect 10.9 and thought she had clinched it and even pumped her fist, only to be told that there was one more shot to go, as the scores were tied. The last shot was a 9.9 as she was done in by her premature celebration at her maiden Commonwealth Games outing.

After a looooong travel, I will finally come back to #Kolkata, my home today! So exited to meet my family and all my supporters after so long! I will show my Commonwealth Games 🥈 to my parents & @Joydeep709 @JKSAindia @BibaswanGanguly — Mehuli Ghosh (@GhoshMehuli) April 27, 2018

“Patience is the one thing I learnt from CWG. I have to keep cool and increase focus. These are the lessons I learnt from CWG,” she said.

The Indian team won’t be sent to USA for the World Cup from May 7-15 and Mehuli said they would focus on the Munich World Cup from May 22-29.

“The World Championship and Asian Games are also in the offing so we are focused and want to work hard,” she said.

Post-CWG, Mehuli had a disappointing outing at the recently-concluded Korea World Cup with a 17th place finish.

“Competition was tough. But the focus is now on the Germany World Cup. I am going to Delhi on April 30. Then to Germany,”she said adding the shooting team would meet the President and Prime Minister.

Mehuli further said she is mulling on participating in 50m but only after consulting her coach and mentor Karmakar.

“I will try 50 m - 3 position and prone after few months. For the moment I am not thinking about that. Maybe next year,” she said.