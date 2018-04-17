Golf

Indian golf round-up: Bhullar best-placed Indian in Beijing, Gangjee makes the cut in Japan

Aditi Ashok slipped after a good start in San Francisco.

by 
Gaganjeet Bhullar | AREP KULAL / AFP

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee made the halfway cut at the Japan Golf Tour’s Crowns Tournament in Nagoya despite a round of three-over 73 in Nagoya, Japan on Friday.

At two-over 142 for 36 holes, Gangjee is now T-57th and made the cut on the line.

Gangjee, who won the Panasonic Open Japan for his first win in 14 years on Asian Tour and first-ever win on Japan Tour, had three bogeys in first six holes and turned in four-over 39 that included a double on par-4 eighth.

On the back nine, he birdied 10th and 17th, but gave away another shot on 18th.

Japan’s 25-year-old Shugo Imahira led a pair of Australians, Brendan Jones (66-67) and Anthony Quayle (65-68) and fellow Japanese Shota Aikyoshi (70-63) at the Nagoya Golf Club’s Wago Course.

Shiv Kapur shoots 68, but Bhullar best-placed Indian

Gaganjeet Bhullar stayed as the best-ranked Indian despite a sharp fall in the second round, while Shiv Kapur shot the best round among his compatriots with a bogey free 68 at the Volvo China Open in Beijing on Friday.

Bhullar, who was in Top-10 at the end of the first day, shot even par 72 with four birdies against four bogeys and at four-under for 36 holes, he is T-22nd.

Kapur (68) made up for his first round 73 and at three-under he is now T-35 alongside Shubhankar Sharma (69-72) and Arjun Atwal (69-72). Khalin Joshi (71-71) at T-50th was the fifth Indian to make the cut.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (72-76), SSP Chawrasia (75-75) and Jeev Milkha Singh (77-77) missed the cut, which fell at one-under 143.

Meanwhile, Matt Wallace of England signed for a battling two-under-par 70 to seize a one-shot lead at the halfway stage.

The 28-year-old Wallace, who won the Hero Indian Open for a breakthrough win last month, opened his campaign with a 65, moved atop the leaderboard after closing with a brilliant birdie, thanks to his caddy’s advice to pace himself on the par-five 18th hole, at the Topwin Golf and Country Club.

Wallace traded one birdie against a bogey before soaring with an eagle on the par-five eighth hole to turn in 34. He reeled in six straight pars before dropping a shot on 17 which he would eventually gain it back on the last.

A total of 69 players made the halfway cut set at one-under-par 143 at the 24th edition of the Volvo China Open, tri-sanctioned by the Asian Tour, European Tour and the China Golf Association.

Overnight leader Daxing Jin of China slipped to tied-22nd position following a disappointing 76.

Aditi Ashok has a mixed day

Aditi Ashok made a good start with a birdie on her second hole, but dropped a bunch of bogeys on the next few holes to turn in two-over 38 in the first round of the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship in San Francisco.

Starting from the back nine at the Lake Merced Golf Club, Aditi had four bogeys between 12th and 18th.

She played more steady on the second nine with one birdie and no bogeys to finish at 73 and was Tied-63rd on a cool and breezy opening day, where 20 mph gusts made things difficult for players in afternoon.

Rounds of 4-under 68 put Lydia Ko, Caroline Hedwall, In-Kyung Kim, Jessica Korda and Su Oh on top of the crowded leaderboard.

Lexi Thompson, Charley Hull, Sei Young Kim and Celine Herbin sit one back.

