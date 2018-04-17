Shubhankar Sharma and Arjun Atwal tied-25th after the third round of Volvo China Open

Shubhankar Sharma and Arjun Atwal emerged as the best Indians after carding a matching four-under 68 to be tied-25th after the third round of the Volvo China Open in Beijing on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gaganjeet Bhullar, who at one stage rose to tied-2nd after being four-under through eight holes, courted disaster on the back nine with one triple and one double and fell to even par despite seven birdies.

Bhullar is now tied-49th. Khalin Joshi (73) was tied-64th while Shiv Kapur (76) was tied-68th.

Overnight leader Matt Wallace of England battled to a three-under-par 69 to remain atop the leaderboard, sharing the honours with Adrian Otaegui of Spain, who caught up with him with a birdie blitz, following a low-scoring day at the Volvo China Open on Saturday.

Sharma, winner of two European Tour titles this season, had five birdies and an eagle on Par-4 tenth hole. But he also gave away three bogeys for a 68.

Atwal, more than twice Sharma’s age, had a nice hat-trick of birdies on the front nine from seventh to ninth and he had six birdies in all against two bogeys.

The 28-year-old Wallace, who won the Hero Indian Open last month, held an overnight one-shot lead. On Saturday he nailed four birdies against a bogey for a three-day total of 12-under-par 204 at the Topwin Golf and Country Club.

Otaegui matched his efforts after sinking five straight birdies starting from the eighth hole for a flawless 67.

Alexander Bjork of Sweden posted a 67 to share third place with Julien Guerrier of France and Jorde Campillo of Spain, who carded matching 68s, in the $3.17 million event.

Korean talent Jeunghun Wang and American Sihwan Kim were among those bunched in sixth place on 206 following respective rounds of 68 and 70.

Rahil Gangjee moves to tied-42nd

Rahil Gangjee shot one-under 69 to move up to tied 42nd place after 54 holes in Japan Golf Tour’s Crowns tournament in Nagoya on Saturday.

Gangjee, winner of his first Japan Tour event last week, was 1-over 211 for three days.

The leader is Shota Akiyoshi (66), who has never won before on Japan tour. Akiyoshi was 11-under 199 and two shots ahead of YE Yang (67), a former PGA Championships winner and the first Asian to win a Major.

Yang, who has not won a title since 2010, was 9-under 201. He is now ranked 925th in the world.

Australian Brendan Jones was three shots behind the leader with one round to play.

Jones carded a round of 69 today to remain within striking distance of his 15th Japan Golf Tour title.

Jones is tied third along with four others – Kunihiro Kamii (65), Prayad Marksaeng (66), Yusaku Miyazoto (66) and Shugo Imahira (71).

Aditi Ashok makes the cut in San Francisco

Aditi Ashok shot 1-under par 71 to get to even par after two rounds at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in San Francisco, helping her comfortably make the cut at tied-35th.

She however is still nine shots of the leader, Jessica Korda (68-67).

Aditi, who has been finding her form back slowly, had four birdies against four bogeys in her 72 and she still left a few shots.

Meanwhile, for the second time this season, Jessica is atop the leaderboard on the LPGA Tour. The 25-year-old is in the midst of her career best season, with three top 10s and a victory in her first six starts.

She has now put herself in position to pick up her second win of the year. Korda broke out of a five-way tie at the top after day one by posting a second round 5-under par, 67 to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend.

Annie Park sits one back at 8-under par and Charley Hull is solo third at 7-under par.

The cut line fell at 2-over par, which sent home several notables including Stacy Lewis (+4) who revealed earlier this week that she is pregnant with her first child. Other players who failed to make the cut include Paula Creamer (+5), Marina Alex (+6) and Pernilla Lindberg (+8).