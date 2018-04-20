Golf round-up: Shubhankar finishes tied-15th at China Open, Aditi eyes top-10 spot in San Fransisco

Going on a birdie-spree towards the end, Shubhankar Sharma fired a 5-under 67, his best card of the week, to finish T-15th at the Volvo China Open on Sunday.

The 21-year-old finished at 12-under 276, best among all Indians in the fray. He had six birdies, three of them in last four holes, for a fine finish.

Sharma, who leads the Asian Tour’s Habitat for Humanity Rankings is also second behind Masters champion Patrick Reed on the Race to Dubai standings.

Alexander Bjrk became the first Swede to lift the trophy after he closed with a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 to win by one shot at the Topwin Golf and Country Club.

Among other Indians, Arjun Atwal (71) was T-32nd, Gaganjeet Bhullar, who at one stage rose to T-2 earlier in the week, ended T-63, while Shiv Kapur (71) was T-66 and Khalin Joshi (79) was T-68.

“The week has been decent. It’s not great but it’s decent. I think I could have done a little bit better. I left a few shots out there but that’s golf. I am happy that I finished in double digits under-par,” said Sharma.

“I was sick earlier but not that sick. It was just slight fever and cold. It’s alright. I am happy to be leading the Asian Tour Habitat for Humanity Standings now but it’s still a long way to go for the season. I just have to keep building on my position. We will see what happens,” he added.

Aditi eyes top-10 finish in San Fransisco

A brilliant streak of four birdies in five holes saw Aditi Ashok finish her third round at tied 10th at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship.

Aditi, still looking for her first top-10 finish of the season is 4-under 212 with rounds of 73, 71 and 68. Her third round of 4-under 68 has been the best this week.

Gangjee slips on final day in Japan

Rahil Gangjee slipped on the final day with a disastrous card of five-over 75, including a triple bogey on 15th as he finished tied 57th at the Japan Golf Tour’s Crowns Tournament in Nagoya.

The result came a week after his first ever Japan Tour victory at the Panasonic Open.