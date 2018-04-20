IPL 11

Sunrisers bowlers defend another modest target, beat Royals by 11 runs to go on top

Kane Williamson’s 63 helped SRH put up 151 against RR. Then, the Sunrisers bowlers restricted the Royals to 140.

by 
Rahul Gulati /SPORTZPICS

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers defended another modest total – 151/7 – as they pulled off a 11-run win over hosts Rajasthan Royals on Sunday to top the Indian Premier League standings.

Electing to bat, Hyderabad posted 151 for seven, built by captain Kane Williamson’s 63 (his fourth fifty of the season), and his 92-run partnership with Englishman Alex Hales (45), who made his IPL debut.

Williamson and Hales set up a good platform for the rest of the batters. But the Sunrisers batting slowed down after their dismissals.

For the hosts, Jofra Archer (3/26) was once again impressive with his pace and consistent execution of yorkers, while spinner Krishnappa Gowtham provided vital breakthroughs, conceding only 18 runs in his four overs.

Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane (65 not out, 53 balls) played a steady knock and Sanju Samson hit a 30-ball 40. But the hosts left too much for the end. Hyderabad pace duo of Sandeep Sharma (1/15) and Siddarth Kaul (2/23) were very effective in drying up the runs.

The hosts required 27 from the last two overs but Siddarth Kual, in the penultimate over, conceded only six runs and also removed local boy Mahipal Lomror (11). Thampi, in the final over, gave away only 9 runs and picked up K Gowtham’s wicket.

Hyderabad now lead the table with 12 points and are followed by Chennai Super Kings (10) and Kings XI Punjab (10).

Earlier, Hales, playing his first game of the season, built the innings patiently with his captain after Gowtham dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for six.

Dhawan’s in the midst of a lean patch. His previous four scores: 11, 5, 0 (retired hurt) and 7.

Hales though played some good cuts and drives. Williamson was dropped on 11 by Rahul Tripathi in slip cordon off Archer.

The spin duo of Gowtham and Ish Sodhi (1/25) was very effective in containing the batsmen. The pacers, too, swung the ball, and didn’t let Hales and Williamson go after them.

The two batsmen steadily built the innings even as Hales was dropped on 26 by Ben Stokes off leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

The Kiwi captain chanced his arms against Jaydev Unadkat, plundering 21 runs in the 12th over and completed his half-century: his fourth in this edition.

Rahane brought back Gowtham and he broke the partnership by getting rid of the England batsman.

Sodhi had Williamson caught behind off a ball that bounced very low and took a faint edge.

Young West Indian pacer Archer then dismissed Shakib Al Hasan (6) and Yusuf Pathan (2) in the 18th over. The consistent wickets meant that visitors failed to finish with a flourish.

