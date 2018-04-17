IPL 11

Chris Lynn powers Kolkata Knight Riders to six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chasing 176, KKR reached the target in 19.1 overs with Lynn scoring an unbeaten 62 off 52 balls with seven fours and a six.

by 
BCCI/IPL/Sportzpics

Opener Chris Lynn anchored his innings to perfection as Kolkata Knight Riders were back to winning ways with a comfortable six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL encounter on Sunday.

Chasing 176, KKR reached the target in 19.1 overs with Lynn scoring an unbeaten 62 off 52 balls with seven fours and a six.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik relishing his new found role as a finisher, played his part with a 10-ball-23 to make it easy in the end. KKR with eight points remained in fourth place while Virat Kohli’s men slumped further with their fifth defeat in seven games.

At the onset of the chase, Lynn and Sunil Narine (27 off 19 balls) provided a solid if not spectacular foundation adding 51 runs in the Powerplat overs.

Lynn’s straight six off a Umesh Yadav yorker was exhilarating but he was lucky to get reprieve when he miscued a lofted shot trying to hit Yuzvendra Chahal against the turn but Murugan Ashwin misjudged it completely.

Yadav was also hit for a six over long-off by Narine off the very first delivery of his spell. There were a few streaky boundaries hit off Tim Southee as KKR were well above Duckworth-Lewis par-score at 55 for no loss when play was temporarily halted at 6.3 overs.

Once the match resumed, Narine was holed out at the long-off boundary off Murugan’s bowling.

Robin Uthappa (36 off 21 balls) blazed his way with three fours and three sixes before being caught in deep off Murugan’s bowling.

Lynn however kept playing the sweep shot against spinners with varying degree of success as RCB clawed their way back into the match during the middle overs.

But Lynn kept his composure in company of skipper Dinesh Karthik to win it for KKR.

Kohli stands out

Earlier, skipper Kohli was once again the stand-out performer with an unbeaten 44-ball-68 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed a below-par 175 for 4 in 20 overs.

It was a patchy batting performance from the home team and Indian captain’s fourth half-century of the season ensured that they had some kind of a total on board.

Kohli’s innings comprised of five fours and three sixes while Brendon McCullum contributed 38 off 28 balls.

Two of the three sixes struck by Kohli were pure delight. Both were hit off Andre Russell. With minimum backlift, Kohli whipped one on the blockhole into the long-on stands while the other was a flick into the deep mid-wicket stand.

The final six came off the last delivery of the innings as he dispatched one into the mid-wicket stands.

RCB’s first 10 overs wasn’t as productive as they lost three wickets for 75 runs. It was primarily due to Kohli that they managed another 100 runs in the back-10.

The slow start by RCB was one of the reasons for not getting the par-score of 200 as the Powerplay overs produced only 40 runs.

Put into bat, openers McCullum and Quinton de Kock (29 off 27 balls) put on 67 runs but consumed eight overs in the process.

The South African ‘keeper-batsman was scalped by Kuldeep Yadav with his first ball after the strategic break. De Kock’s inside out lofted shot was pouched in the deep by Shubman Gill.

RCB lost next two back-to-back wickets in the 10th over when McCullum was caught off Russell and Manan Vohra (0) made a hash of a low full-toss.

Mandeep Singh (19) became Russell’s third victim. A slower delivery on off-stump, Mandeep swung and did not get the elevation he needed and Shivam Mavi took the catch at deep midwicket.

Earlier, Sunil Naraine was greeted by de Kock with two consecutive boundaries of his first over. First he swept one towards short fine leg and then a cross-batted shot towards deep midwicket fence. De Kock also hit a six off Mitchell Johnson’s first over.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.