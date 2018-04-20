indian cricket

PCB wants India-Pakistan bilateral series to be added to FTP if it wins dispute with BCCI

The ICC gave a final shape to the FTP at the meeting in Kolkata but the current schedule does not include India-Pakistan series.

by 
Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is ready to accept any ruling of the International Cricket Council Disputes Resolution Committee but wants Indo-Pak bilateral series be added to the Future Tours Programme for 2019-2023 if it wins the case.

PCB chief, Najam Sethi who returned home after attending several meetings of the ICC Executive Board and other committees in Kolkata, told the media that Pakistan had signed the FTP documents conditionally.

“We have made it clear that if the ICC’s Disputes Resolution Committee rules in our favour in October, then India must play against us in the new FTP programme,” he said.

Sethi said he had signed the documents on the condition that if the ICC committee ruled in PCB’s favour, matches against India would be added to the FTP.

“Even if the result is otherwise we still have got confirmed around 123 matches in the new FTP so we have done well,” he said.

The ICC gave a final shape to the FTP at the meeting in Kolkata but the current schedule does not include any Pakistan and India bilateral matches.

The PCB has also filed a compensation case with the ICC, saying that the BCCI has not honoured an MoU signed in 2014.

The ICC has said its Disputes Resolution Committee will arrive at a verdict on the compensation claim of around USD 70 million by Pakistan after a four-day meet in Dubai in October.

Sethi has exuded confidence that Pakistan can win the compensation case as its legal team has prepared a strong case against the BCCI.

“Our stance remains that the MoU signed between the two Boards in 2014 during the ICC meetings confirmed that both boards would play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023,” the PCB Chairman said.

The BCCI has said the MoU is not a legally binding document and was conditional to Pakistan supporting the Big Three Governance system which has been dissolved now and that they had said they needed government clearance to play against Pakistan.

Sethi made it clear that Pakistan had no objections to playing against India but first the ICC will have to decide the case.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.