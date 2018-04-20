Badminton

Badminton Association of India recommends Sikki Reddy for Arjuna Award

Kidambi Srikanth’s first coach, Sudhakar Reddy, has been recommended for the Dronacharya Award.

by 
Sikki Reddy/Twitter

Women’s doubles shuttler N Sikki Reddy has been recommended for Arjuna Award by the Badminton Association of India.

G Sudhakar Reddy, who coached Kidambi Srikanth in his early days, has been recommended for Dronacharya Award, according to BAI.

“We have recommended Sikki and coach Sudhakar Reddy for Arjuna and Dronacharya this year. Sikki has regularly won awards for India, while Sudhakar has been coaching many Indian shuttlers, including K Srikanth. I hope they receive the awards,” BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania told PTI.

The 24-year-old Sikki had won the mixed team gold medal and the women’s doubles bronze at the recent Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Last year, BAI had also recommended Sikki Reddy and men’s doubles player B Sumeeth Reddy for Arjuna awards.

Sikki and her mixed doubles partner Pranaav Jerry Chopra had clinched the Syed Modi International Grand Prix Gold at Lucknow in January.

In 2016, Sikki and Pranaav, who are currently ranked 21st in BWF ranking, had won the Brazil and Russia Open Grand Prix title. They also won the gold medal at the South Asian Games.

Sikki has women’s team bronze medals in the 2014 and 2016 Uber Cup. She also won a team bronze in 2014 Asian Games. Sikki and Ashwini are currently ranked 25 in the world.

Sudhakar, who is part of the junior panel of coaches, had trained Srikanth from 2001 after he met him at an Andhra Pradesh state under-13 championship.

Srikanth and his elder brother Nandagopal learnt the basic lessons from Sudhakar at the Andhra Pradesh government academy. Later Srikanth joined Pullela Gopichand Academy in 2009.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.