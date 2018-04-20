BOXING

We’re Wada-compliant now, world boxing body claims

by 
Facebook

The International Boxing Association on on Monday claimed that it has become Wada-compliant since adopting a revamped anti-doping programme, which was cited as an area of concern by the IOC when it threatened to expel the sport from the 2020 Olympics.

“Following the review of the International Boxing Association’s Corrective Action Report, the World Anti-Doping Agency concluded that all non-conformities based on the CAR have been addressed appropriately by Aiba,” the Aiba said in a statement.

Aiba has been ordered to revamp its doping programme, its judging and refereeing system and the governance structure by the International Olympic Committee to save boxing from expulsion from the 2020 Games.

After outsourcing the management of its anti-doping programme, the Aiba is likely to join the Independent Testing Authority by June this year.

Being in compliance with the World Anti-Doping marks a big achievement for Aiba and shows its commitment to move our organisation forward. We believe this is just the first step and we will continue our talks with Wada as we working together in the fight for clean sport,” Aiba Executive Director Tom Virgets said.

Aiba said it is currently making “strong efforts” to ensure a secure and functional Anti-Doping system is in place during the World Championships next year.

With its new partners, the Global Association of International Sports Federations’ (GAISF) and Doping-Free Sport Unit (DFSU), Aiba is currently establishing a new anti-doping educational programme dedicated to ensuring that “all Aiba member federations and athletes understand the applicable rules and regulations”.

The IOC has also objected to to the appointment of Uzbek Gafur Rakhimov as Aiba President owing to his alleged links to financial crimes, a criticism that has been rejected by Aiba.

Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.