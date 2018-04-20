IPL 11

Rohit could bat higher up the order in upcoming games, says Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav

Rohit, coming in at number three, hit a match-winning 56 against Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Saturday, raising hopes of the team’s comeback.

by 
Sportzpics/IPL

Mumbai Indians’ highest run-getter this Indian Premier League season, Suryakumar Yadav, on Monday said his captain Rohit Sharma is likely to bat higher up the order in the coming games.

Rohit, coming in at number three, hit a match-winning 56 against Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Saturday, raising hopes of the team’s comeback.

“It is his and team management’s decision to come down the order. May be he wants to take more responsibility by playing till the end. But, he has been performing at all numbers - at one-down or two-down. In the last game, he came up and shouldered the responsibility. Obviously, in coming games we can see more of it,” he told reporters on the eve of the RCB-MI encounter.

Yadav said it was great to see Rohit bat up the order.

“He put his hand up and came in that pressure situation which is nothing better than him coming and performing. We are happy that an experienced player like Rohit did that,” he said.

Asked about Mumbai’s good track record of beating RCB, Yadav said Tuesday’s teams are completely different and hence the fight also will be different.

Asked what has been the talk in the dressing room after the team lost five games, Yadav said it has been positive because the tournament is not yet over.

“We took the five losses in our stride than thinking about them. We won the last game against CSK and gained momentum, and we would like to continue with it going forward,” he said.

Replying to a query, Yadav said his team is having a better net run-rate than RCB, but winning is important because it gets two vital points to surge ahead.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.