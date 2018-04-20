BCCI, Cricket Australia at odds as India’s refusal to play pink-ball Test draws ire Down Under

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland on Tuesday criticised India’s refusal to play a day-night Test during the series later this year, a move he claimed was driven by a desperation to win Down Under.

The statement hasn’t gone down well with the senior officials in the Indian Board’s office, who are cross at the Australian chief’s jibe.

Sutherland said that it was CA’s prerogative to decide on the pink-ball Test against India at Adelaide from December 6-10.

“I personally think the host country should have the right to schedule matches as it sees fit and start them at whatever time of day they want,” Sutherland was quoted as saying by SEN Radio.

The day/night Test is a regular feature in Australia’s home season since 2015. Three day-night Tests have been held at the Adelaide Oval and one at the Gabba in Brisbane with Australia winning all of them. In fact, Sutherland went to the extent of saying that India are only focussed on “winning the series” rather looking at future of the game.

“India may or may not come around to that idea for this tour but I still believe it’s the way of the future. I think everyone in world cricket knows that,” said Sutherland.

“To be frank, I think they want to come out here and beat us. There’s a sense, or a reality, that Australia has won each of the pink-ball Test matches that have played in Australia and there may be a sense that it gives us a bit of an advantage,” he added.

‘BCCI’s stand will change’

Despite the criticism from their Australia counterparts, the BCCI has ruled out any re-think on the matter. “I don’t think BCCI’s stand will change. As it has already been decided, Day/Night pink ball matches will continue at the first-class level. Duleep Trophy will be played under lights once again,” said Committee of Administrators’ chief Vinod Rai.

Rai, however, said that India’s reluctance to play Day/Night Test does not imply that the two boards are on collision course. “I don’t see this as a reason for friction (between boards). Playing condition is something that both the boards sit and decide upon. Obviously whatever happens is agreed mutually. But let me make it clear once again, there won’t be any pink ball Test involving India,” Rai said.

Officials in the BCCI believe, that a refusal to not play a day-night Test is justified even if the call is taken to safeguard India’s interests.

“Obviously, we want to beat Australia in Australia and what’s wrong in it? If they can strategise how easily they can beat us, we will look after our interests. The BCCI has never been convinced about the quality of pink kookaburra balls,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition on anonymity.

“In fact, at an internal meeting, we had discussed that let’s try Dukes pink ball for domestic tournament. There are a lot of factors. We can’t just pander to Sutherland’s wishes,” he added.

India will tour Australia for three Twenty20 Internationals, four Tests, and three One-day Internationals from November 21 to January 19.