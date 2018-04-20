indian cricket

BCCI, Cricket Australia at odds as India’s refusal to play pink-ball Test draws ire Down Under

Despite Cricket Australia CEO’s protests, the BCCI has ruled out any re-think on their decision to not play a pink-ball Test during India’s tour in December.

by 
File Photo

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland on Tuesday criticised India’s refusal to play a day-night Test during the series later this year, a move he claimed was driven by a desperation to win Down Under.

The statement hasn’t gone down well with the senior officials in the Indian Board’s office, who are cross at the Australian chief’s jibe.

Sutherland said that it was CA’s prerogative to decide on the pink-ball Test against India at Adelaide from December 6-10.

“I personally think the host country should have the right to schedule matches as it sees fit and start them at whatever time of day they want,” Sutherland was quoted as saying by SEN Radio.

The day/night Test is a regular feature in Australia’s home season since 2015. Three day-night Tests have been held at the Adelaide Oval and one at the Gabba in Brisbane with Australia winning all of them. In fact, Sutherland went to the extent of saying that India are only focussed on “winning the series” rather looking at future of the game.

“India may or may not come around to that idea for this tour but I still believe it’s the way of the future. I think everyone in world cricket knows that,” said Sutherland.

“To be frank, I think they want to come out here and beat us. There’s a sense, or a reality, that Australia has won each of the pink-ball Test matches that have played in Australia and there may be a sense that it gives us a bit of an advantage,” he added.

‘BCCI’s stand will change’

Despite the criticism from their Australia counterparts, the BCCI has ruled out any re-think on the matter. “I don’t think BCCI’s stand will change. As it has already been decided, Day/Night pink ball matches will continue at the first-class level. Duleep Trophy will be played under lights once again,” said Committee of Administrators’ chief Vinod Rai.

Rai, however, said that India’s reluctance to play Day/Night Test does not imply that the two boards are on collision course. “I don’t see this as a reason for friction (between boards). Playing condition is something that both the boards sit and decide upon. Obviously whatever happens is agreed mutually. But let me make it clear once again, there won’t be any pink ball Test involving India,” Rai said.

Officials in the BCCI believe, that a refusal to not play a day-night Test is justified even if the call is taken to safeguard India’s interests.

“Obviously, we want to beat Australia in Australia and what’s wrong in it? If they can strategise how easily they can beat us, we will look after our interests. The BCCI has never been convinced about the quality of pink kookaburra balls,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition on anonymity.

“In fact, at an internal meeting, we had discussed that let’s try Dukes pink ball for domestic tournament. There are a lot of factors. We can’t just pander to Sutherland’s wishes,” he added.

India will tour Australia for three Twenty20 Internationals, four Tests, and three One-day Internationals from November 21 to January 19.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.