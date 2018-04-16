Indian Football

Bengaluru thrash Aizawl to keep AFC Cup knock-out round hopes alive

Daniel Segovia struck twice while captain Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh and Daniel Lalhlimpuia scored once each in the Group E match at the Kanteerava Stadium.

by 
JSW Media

Bengaluru FC thrashed a listless Aizawl FC 5-0 to keep their AFC Cup knock-out round hopes alive on Wednesday.

Daniel Segovia (17th and 62nd minutes) struck twice while captain Sunil Chhetri (16th), Udanta Singh (30th) and Daniel Lalhlimpuia (89th) scored once each in the Group E match at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Bengaluru and New Radiant of Maldives, who comfortably beat Abahani Limited Dhaka 5-1 at home earlier in the day, now have 12 points each with one match left in the group stage.

Despite Wednesday’s win, Bengaluru are still on a sticky wicket to qualify for the knock-out round. A shock 0-2 defeat to New Radiant in Male last week had meant that Bengaluru’s chances of making the zonal semifinal of the tournament don’t entirely rest in their hands.

Coach Albert Roca’s side will have to beat Abahani in their last group match on May 16 in Dhaka and hope that the Maldivian side do not win against Aizawl FC on the same day in Guwahati.

If both Bengaluru and New Radiant win both their last group matches on May 16 that would leave them square on points but a superior head-to-head record will take the Maldivian side to the knock-out round of the tournament.

The Bengaluru vs Aizawl match began on an even keel in the first 15 minutes with both sides having almost an equal number of tries at the opposition goal.

The third minute saw Aizawl player Leonce Dodoz Zikahi’s right footed shot from just outside the box missing the target narrowly. Two minute later, David Lalrinmuana had a go at the Bengaluru goal but keeper Lalthuammawia Ralte, who made the starting eleven instead of Gurpreet Sandhu, was upto the task.

After that it was the turn of Bengaluru to threaten the Aizawl citadel. Daniel Segovia, Nishu Kumar and Udanta Singh found their efforts miss the targets.

Bengaluru took the lead in the 16th minute with Aizawl goalkeeper Lalawmpuia conceding a penalty after a foul inside the box and Bengaluru captain Chhetri stepped up to cooly slot the ball home to give his side 1-0 up in the match.

Some of the Aizawl players were not even settled down after conceding a goal that Bengaluru scored their second as Daniel Segovia’s right footed shot from the left side of the box beat the goalkeeper to bulge the bottom right corner of the net.

Bengaluru made it 3-0 at the half hour mark with Udanta Singh scoring from a close range off an assist by Chhetri.

The second half also saw Bengaluru dictating the pace of the match and they scored just after the hour mark with Daniel Segovia’s header finding the target.

Just one minute left in the left, Daniel Lalhlimpuia competed the route with a right footed shot from the centre of the box off an assist from Chhetri.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

Shutterstock

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.