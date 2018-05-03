IPL 11

Want to do well in every game for Delhi: Rishabh Pant focused on IPL, not India call-up

Pant has been Daredevils’ batting mainstay this season, with his 69 off just 29 balls keeping his team alive in the Playoffs race.

by 
Deepak Malik /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Rishabh Pant’s individual brilliance has not gone unnoticed in Delhi Daredevils’ stuttering campaign in the ongoing IPL but the young wicket-keeper batsman says he doesn’t want to think about a potential India call-up based on this performance.

Pant has been Daredevils’ batting mainstay this season with three half-centuries and two near-fifty contributions.

In Wednesday’s match against Rajasthan Royals, the left-hander smashed a 69 off just 29 balls to steer the side to a huge total and an eventual win, which has kept it alive in the tournament.

Asked if this consistent show will help him secure an India jersey, Pant said, “I am not thinking about that. I am just playing IPL right now, just trying it do well in every game for the side.”

Pant said his side has succeeded in curtailing the mistakes and that has been the key to its revival. They have now jumped from eight to sixth in the points table and remain in Play-offs race.

“Everything is fine from our side. There are small things, we are making mistakes in every match that did not happen this time and we won the match.”

Asked how the side is turning it around, the 20-year-old said, “We were batting brilliant in all the games but small mistakes (happened) on our part, that was not going our way, we are making sure it does not happen.”

Pant comes at number four and before him young opener Prithvi Shaw and new captain Shreyas Iyer are also batting well.

“Everyone is different, they are playing at the top order, they have to maintain the run rate and they are doing a pretty good job and after that I am doing a good job for my team. Our team combination is also helping.”

Talking about Shaw’s impressive batting, Pant said, “He was a brilliant kid from day one but he was not getting his chance. When he got the chance, he capitalised on those.”

Pant said bowling was “not a concern” for his side even though they have taken a beating. Defending 150 from 12 overs last night, the side just about managed to survive.

“The wickets are pretty good for batting. That’s part and parcel of the game.”

Meanwhile, Royals Australian opener D’Arcy Short admitted that they are now under pressure to pull off win in every match.

“It’s a tough loss for us. Chasing 150 from 12 overs was tough. We have to win each game now. Each game will be like an elimination game now. We (he and Buttler) had to go hard and had some 90 runs from seven-eight, we tried to do it,” he said.

Asked if rain and a revised target made the job tough for them, Short said, “Tough to say, there was rain halfway through the game and before the game, don’t think it impacted too much. We need to have clear plans and stick to our plans and know what to do and kind of back ourselves.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.