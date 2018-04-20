Gill, Narine star as Kolkata Knight Riders outclass Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens

Promising Shubman Gill smashed his maiden IPL half-century while Sunil Narine produced an all-round performance to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a comfortable six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Thursday.

Nitish Rana’s lower back spasm gave Gill a chance to bat at the No 4 and the under-19 World Cup winning batsman made the most of the opportunity by smashing an unbeaten 57 off 36 balls to power KKR home.

Gill shared an unbeaten fifth wicket partnership of 83 runs from 36 balls with skipper Dinesh Karthik as the duo sealed the chase with 14 balls to spare. Karthik smashed an 18-ball 45 as Kolkata rose to the third spot on the table with 10 points from nine matches. They are ahead of Kings XI Punjab on net run rate.

Earlier, KKR spinners impressed with Narine leading from the front before Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s unbeaten 43 powered CSK to 177/5 after Karthik opted to chase.

Narine returned with impressive figures of 2/20, while Piyush Chawla grabbed 2/35 as the duo bowled 22 dot balls in the middle overs to restrict CSK to their second lowest total after they had crossed 200-plus four times this season.

Narine also chipped in with the bat with a quick-fire 32 off 20 balls as fielding also hurt CSK with Ravindra Jadeja dropping the left-hander twice while he was on six. Chris Lynn gave KKR a flying start smashing Lungi Ngidi for consecutive sixes but the young South African pacer won the battle, dismissing the Aussie with a faint inside-edge in the last ball of the first over.

In their chase, KKR suddenly found themselves in a spot of bother with KM Asif reducing the hosts to 40/2 inside five overs.

But then came in Gill and showed his class. Midway into their chase, the battle was evenly poised with KKR on 90/3, the same as CSK after 10 overs. KKR turned the game in 15th over bowled by Asif, who gave away 21 runs to reduce the equation to 37 from 30 balls. Gill smashed Asif for two sixes on both sides off the pitch before skipper Karthik ended it on a high with a third six.

Earlier, Dhoni’s knock came off just 25 balls that included four sixes and one four as the skipper was also involved in a 54-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja.