IPL 11

Gill, Narine star as Kolkata Knight Riders outclass Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens

Kolkata rose to the third spot on the table with 10 points from nine matches.

by 
BCCI

Promising Shubman Gill smashed his maiden IPL half-century while Sunil Narine produced an all-round performance to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a comfortable six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Thursday.

Nitish Rana’s lower back spasm gave Gill a chance to bat at the No 4 and the under-19 World Cup winning batsman made the most of the opportunity by smashing an unbeaten 57 off 36 balls to power KKR home.

Gill shared an unbeaten fifth wicket partnership of 83 runs from 36 balls with skipper Dinesh Karthik as the duo sealed the chase with 14 balls to spare. Karthik smashed an 18-ball 45 as Kolkata rose to the third spot on the table with 10 points from nine matches. They are ahead of Kings XI Punjab on net run rate.

Earlier, KKR spinners impressed with Narine leading from the front before Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s unbeaten 43 powered CSK to 177/5 after Karthik opted to chase.

Narine returned with impressive figures of 2/20, while Piyush Chawla grabbed 2/35 as the duo bowled 22 dot balls in the middle overs to restrict CSK to their second lowest total after they had crossed 200-plus four times this season.

Narine also chipped in with the bat with a quick-fire 32 off 20 balls as fielding also hurt CSK with Ravindra Jadeja dropping the left-hander twice while he was on six. Chris Lynn gave KKR a flying start smashing Lungi Ngidi for consecutive sixes but the young South African pacer won the battle, dismissing the Aussie with a faint inside-edge in the last ball of the first over.

In their chase, KKR suddenly found themselves in a spot of bother with KM Asif reducing the hosts to 40/2 inside five overs.

But then came in Gill and showed his class. Midway into their chase, the battle was evenly poised with KKR on 90/3, the same as CSK after 10 overs. KKR turned the game in 15th over bowled by Asif, who gave away 21 runs to reduce the equation to 37 from 30 balls. Gill smashed Asif for two sixes on both sides off the pitch before skipper Karthik ended it on a high with a third six.

Earlier, Dhoni’s knock came off just 25 balls that included four sixes and one four as the skipper was also involved in a 54-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.