Badminton

New Zealand Open: India’s campaign comes to an end as B Sai Praneeth goes down in semis

The lone Indian left in fray lost 14-21, 21-19, 21-8 to second seed Jonatan Christie in the semi-finals.

by 
File photo | ANDY BUCHANAN

Indian shutter B Sai Praneeth went down fighting to second seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men’s singles semi-finals of the New Zealand Open in Auckland on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was the lone Indian left in fray in the tournament after he entered the semi-finals of the men’s singles on Friday. However, his run came to an end after he lost a tough three-match game 14-21, 21-19, 21-8 loss in a match that lasted over an hour.

The Indian, who was seeded third for this tournament, won the first game comfortably and was leading the second game for a while.

But Christie fought back, eventually winning two straight points when the score was tied at 19-19 to win the second game and force the match into a deciding third game.

Sai Praneeth struggled to compete against his Indonesian rival in the third game, as Christie dominated it to enter the final.

On Friday, Praneeth hardly broke a sweat as he took just 28 minutes to quell the challenge of Sri Lanka’s Niluka Karunaratne 21-7, 21-9 in the quarterfinals.

In the title clash, Christie will face the winner of the other semi-final between China’s Lin Dan and South Korea’s Heo Kwang Hee.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

Shutterstock

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.