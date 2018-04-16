New Zealand Open: India’s campaign comes to an end as B Sai Praneeth goes down in semis

Indian shutter B Sai Praneeth went down fighting to second seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men’s singles semi-finals of the New Zealand Open in Auckland on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was the lone Indian left in fray in the tournament after he entered the semi-finals of the men’s singles on Friday. However, his run came to an end after he lost a tough three-match game 14-21, 21-19, 21-8 loss in a match that lasted over an hour.

The Indian, who was seeded third for this tournament, won the first game comfortably and was leading the second game for a while.

But Christie fought back, eventually winning two straight points when the score was tied at 19-19 to win the second game and force the match into a deciding third game.

Sai Praneeth struggled to compete against his Indonesian rival in the third game, as Christie dominated it to enter the final.

On Friday, Praneeth hardly broke a sweat as he took just 28 minutes to quell the challenge of Sri Lanka’s Niluka Karunaratne 21-7, 21-9 in the quarterfinals.

In the title clash, Christie will face the winner of the other semi-final between China’s Lin Dan and South Korea’s Heo Kwang Hee.