IPL 11

Sunrisers prevail in a last-over finish, push Daredevils to the brink of another IPL exit

Yusuf Pathan and skipper Kane Williamson took their team past the finish-line in a chase of 164 on a tricky surface.

by 
Kane Williamson and Yusuf Pathan. | Faheem Hussain/SPORTZPICS

Delhi Daredevils paid the price for flawed team selection and poor fielding as Sunrisers Hyderabad pushed them towards exit door with a seven-wicket victory in an Indian Premier League game in Hyderabad.

Yusuf Pathan (27 not out off 12 balls) and skipper Kane Williamson (32 not out off 30 balls) took their team past the finish-line in a chase of 164 on a tricky surface. Pathan’s dropped catch by Vijay Shankar was one of the game changing moments during the chase.

Despite Amit Mishra’s (2/19 in 4 overs) brilliant bowling, the lack of second specialist spinners hurt Delhi dearly as Avesh Khan (0/47 in 3 overs) and Dan Christian (0/37 in 3.5 overs) gave away 84 runs in less than seven overs which proved to be decisive.

Sunrisers maintained their pole position with 14 points from nine games while Delhi, after their seventh defeat, are almost out of the competition. They now need to win the rest of their games and hope for certain teams to lose to go to the play-offs.

Maxi’s drop of Hales

Opener Alex Hales (45 off 31 balls) was dropped by Maxwell at deep mid-wicket boundary off Avesh Khan’s bowling when the batsman was on 9.

Avesh, however got a rough treatment, when he was taken to the cleaners with 27 runs coming off his second over with Hales and Dhawan hitting him for four sixes.

It was Amit Mishra, who finally got the much need breakthrough with a brilliant delivery.

The delivery was a textbook leg-break that pitched on good length and turned sharply as it beat Hales’ lunging willow to clip the off-stump. It was unplayable delivery as Hales looked in utter disbelief. Hales hit three boundaries and three sixes, adding 76 for the opening stand with Dhawan.

The India opener was the next to depart when he tried to slog sweep Mishra and was clean bowled.

Delhi fails to capitalise on Shaw’s start

Earlier, Delhi Daredevils could not cash in on the brilliant platform laid by young Prithvi Shaw as Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted them to 163 for 5 in stipulated 20 overs.

Shaw smashed 65 off 36 balls but after scoring 95 in the first 10 overs, DD managed only 67 in the back 10 with the pitch getting slower and the odd delivery holding up.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan (2/23 in 4 overs) was the most impressive bowler for Sunrisers as he slowed the second half of the Delhi innings.

Shaw once again provided a blazing start, reaching to his second IPL half-century in only 25 balls. His innings comprised six fours and three sixes.

Till Shaw was taking on the bowlers, his skipper Shreyas Iyer (44 off 36 balls) played the second fiddleduring their 86-run stand.

Shaw was finally out when he tried to hit Rashid Khan against the turn, gifting a simple catch to Kaul at short third man.

Iyer was looking good for another half-century before his attempted flick off Siddarth Kaul’s bowling was snapped by Shikhar Dhawan at deep mid-wicket.

Delhi’s top run-getter in the season, Rishabh Pant (18 off 19 balls) was trapped leg-before by Rashid.

Naman Ojha, getting his first look-in in the tournament, was run-out. From 95 for 1, Delhi slumped to 134 for 5 in the space of 6.4 overs.

Then, Vijay Shankar (23 off 13 balls) scored two boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last over to take Delhi past 160-run mark.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.