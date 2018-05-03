Sunrisers prevail in a last-over finish, push Daredevils to the brink of another IPL exit

Delhi Daredevils paid the price for flawed team selection and poor fielding as Sunrisers Hyderabad pushed them towards exit door with a seven-wicket victory in an Indian Premier League game in Hyderabad.

Yusuf Pathan (27 not out off 12 balls) and skipper Kane Williamson (32 not out off 30 balls) took their team past the finish-line in a chase of 164 on a tricky surface. Pathan’s dropped catch by Vijay Shankar was one of the game changing moments during the chase.

Despite Amit Mishra’s (2/19 in 4 overs) brilliant bowling, the lack of second specialist spinners hurt Delhi dearly as Avesh Khan (0/47 in 3 overs) and Dan Christian (0/37 in 3.5 overs) gave away 84 runs in less than seven overs which proved to be decisive.

Sunrisers maintained their pole position with 14 points from nine games while Delhi, after their seventh defeat, are almost out of the competition. They now need to win the rest of their games and hope for certain teams to lose to go to the play-offs.

164 is the highest target successfully chased down by SRH at Hyderabad in IPL. The previous highest was 161 which they chased against RCB in 2014.#SRHvDD — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 5, 2018

Maxi’s drop of Hales

Opener Alex Hales (45 off 31 balls) was dropped by Maxwell at deep mid-wicket boundary off Avesh Khan’s bowling when the batsman was on 9.

Avesh, however got a rough treatment, when he was taken to the cleaners with 27 runs coming off his second over with Hales and Dhawan hitting him for four sixes.

It was Amit Mishra, who finally got the much need breakthrough with a brilliant delivery.

The delivery was a textbook leg-break that pitched on good length and turned sharply as it beat Hales’ lunging willow to clip the off-stump. It was unplayable delivery as Hales looked in utter disbelief. Hales hit three boundaries and three sixes, adding 76 for the opening stand with Dhawan.

The India opener was the next to depart when he tried to slog sweep Mishra and was clean bowled.

Delhi fails to capitalise on Shaw’s start

Earlier, Delhi Daredevils could not cash in on the brilliant platform laid by young Prithvi Shaw as Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted them to 163 for 5 in stipulated 20 overs.

Shaw smashed 65 off 36 balls but after scoring 95 in the first 10 overs, DD managed only 67 in the back 10 with the pitch getting slower and the odd delivery holding up.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan (2/23 in 4 overs) was the most impressive bowler for Sunrisers as he slowed the second half of the Delhi innings.

Shaw once again provided a blazing start, reaching to his second IPL half-century in only 25 balls. His innings comprised six fours and three sixes.

Till Shaw was taking on the bowlers, his skipper Shreyas Iyer (44 off 36 balls) played the second fiddleduring their 86-run stand.

Shaw was finally out when he tried to hit Rashid Khan against the turn, gifting a simple catch to Kaul at short third man.

Iyer was looking good for another half-century before his attempted flick off Siddarth Kaul’s bowling was snapped by Shikhar Dhawan at deep mid-wicket.

Delhi’s top run-getter in the season, Rishabh Pant (18 off 19 balls) was trapped leg-before by Rashid.

Naman Ojha, getting his first look-in in the tournament, was run-out. From 95 for 1, Delhi slumped to 134 for 5 in the space of 6.4 overs.

Then, Vijay Shankar (23 off 13 balls) scored two boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last over to take Delhi past 160-run mark.