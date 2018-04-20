Indian Tennis

Tennis: Arjun Kadhe loses Abuja ITF Futures final, Jaipur siblings win Rendez-vous à Roland Garros

The 397th-ranked Kadhe lost 3-6, 1-6 to Brazil’s Joao Menezes, placed three places above him in the ranking chart.

by 
Facebook/Arjun Kadhe

India’s Arjun Kadhe was a runner-up at the ITF Futures tennis event at Abuja, Nigeria, after losing the final in straight sets to Brazil’s Joao Menezes.

Playing in his fourth final on the ITF circuit this season, the 397th-ranked Kadhe lost 3-6, 1-6 to his opponent, placed three places above him in the ranking chart.

It was third runner-up finish for the 24-year old from Pune after similar results in Kolkata and Trivandrum early this year. Kadhe had won title in Bhubaneswar in February.

Fardeen and Farhat clinch Rendez-vous à Roland Garros

Fardeen Qamar and Farhat Aleen Qamar, the brother and sister from Jaipur, won the Under-18 Roland Garros series event in Bengaluru, earning the chance to not only watch the business end of the French Open but also hit with international players during the clay-court Grand Slam.

It is perhaps first time that siblings have won both boys and girls singles events at the same AITA national series event.

Fardeen, a class 12 student, won the boys event with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 win over Delhi’s Ayush Deshwal, while 11th standard student Farhat came from behind to beat Sharanya Gaware and claim the girls singles trophy.

Both the players are coached by their father Qamaruddin Khan, who runs the Rajasthan Tennis Club in Jaipur.

“You will be surprised to know that these kids earn by themselves by coaching kids at our academy. They help in coaching in the morning session and in the evening they train with each other,” an elated Qamaruddin said from Jaipur.

It is first time that Roland Garros has organised an AITA National Series event in India.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.