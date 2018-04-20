Tennis: Arjun Kadhe loses Abuja ITF Futures final, Jaipur siblings win Rendez-vous à Roland Garros

India’s Arjun Kadhe was a runner-up at the ITF Futures tennis event at Abuja, Nigeria, after losing the final in straight sets to Brazil’s Joao Menezes.
Playing in his fourth final on the ITF circuit this season, the 397th-ranked Kadhe lost 3-6, 1-6 to his opponent, placed three places above him in the ranking chart.
It was third runner-up finish for the 24-year old from Pune after similar results in Kolkata and Trivandrum early this year. Kadhe had won title in Bhubaneswar in February.
Fardeen and Farhat clinch Rendez-vous à Roland Garros
Fardeen Qamar and Farhat Aleen Qamar, the brother and sister from Jaipur, won the Under-18 Roland Garros series event in Bengaluru, earning the chance to not only watch the business end of the French Open but also hit with international players during the clay-court Grand Slam.
It is perhaps first time that siblings have won both boys and girls singles events at the same AITA national series event.
Fardeen, a class 12 student, won the boys event with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 win over Delhi’s Ayush Deshwal, while 11th standard student Farhat came from behind to beat Sharanya Gaware and claim the girls singles trophy.
Both the players are coached by their father Qamaruddin Khan, who runs the Rajasthan Tennis Club in Jaipur.
“You will be surprised to know that these kids earn by themselves by coaching kids at our academy. They help in coaching in the morning session and in the evening they train with each other,” an elated Qamaruddin said from Jaipur.
It is first time that Roland Garros has organised an AITA National Series event in India.